Nvidia stock falls 8% after report board is preparing to oust Jensen Huang after second affair

Nvidia stock was down 8% after hours following two new reports about Jensen Huang dropped, including one that said its board was preparing to remove him.

Jensen Huang, chief executive of Nvidia. Joel Saget / AFP via Getty ImagesThe WSJ reported the board was preparing to oust him days after announcing an investigation.was down 8% after hours on Wednesday after new reports dropped concerning CEO Jensen Huang.the Nvidia board was preparing to remove Huang.

Days earlier, the board said it was investigating whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort after the CEO acknowledged having an extramarital affair.new allegations on Wednesday, saying Huang had a second extramarital affair with an executive at Nvidia who reports to him, citing five unnamed sources who worked at the company. The Times said the executive was Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care.

Also read Jensen Huang Apologizes for Affair; Nvidia Stock Falls, Board Investigates Spy Link

Other stocks with direct ties to Nvidia also seemed to move in response to Wednesday's news. CoreWeave, a cloud computing company that uses Nvidia chips and counts Nvidia as an investor, saw its stock drop over 4% after hours. Micron, which supplies memory used alongside Nvidia's chips, was down nearly 3% after hours while Supermicro, which builds servers, was down nearly 5%. TSMC, which manufactures the chips Nvidia designs, was down over 2%.

Later on Wednesday, Bernstein, a global equity research and brokerage firm, downgraded Nvidia's stock and slashed its price target in half to $200.

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"We admit to struggling mightily with this call, and can sympathize with the case to buy the dip," researchers at the firm wrote in their report. "But our gut tells us that we probably haven't yet fully probed the depths of what might be found here; we've had enough, and prefer to watch from the sidelines. " On Sunday, Huang admitted to having an affair in a memo to employees and said he was cooperating with the board's investigation.

He did not name his affair partner. The New York Times had previously reported that US intelligence officials believed Alice Huang, a tech executive who had grown close to the CEO, was recruited to gather information for Beijing.were related to their business dealings and "all completely normal and not unusual.

" A photo shows NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang with a woman confirmed by a Reuters source to be Alice Huang in Taipei, Taiwan released on June 7, 2024. Obtained by Reuters/via REUTERS, a Chinese national who is not related to the Nvidia CEO, has worked as an executive at Megaspeed, a cloud computing company in Singapore that was also an Nvidia customer.

Nvidia's board hired Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, an elite Wall Street law firm, to carry out the investigation, with partnerLawmakers last week also sent a letter to Huang requesting he testify about his relationship with Alice Huang, citing "significant national security concerns.

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"Nvidia's CEO has become nearly synonymous with the company he cofounded, but the question of succession at one of the world's most valuable companies has gotten major attention this week.. On Sunday, the board told Business Insider that "Jensen is committed to continuing to lead Nvidia as CEO without interruption.

" Analysts and former employees said there were several potential successors, including vice president Ian Buck and chief financial officer Colette Kress.