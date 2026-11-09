Nvidia Stock Drops as CEO Jensen Huang Admits Affair with Alleged Spy

Nvidia shares fell nearly 5% as CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, a woman linked to Chinese espionage. The scandal impacts the trillion-dollar tech giant and US markets.

Shares of Nvidia Inc dropped by nearly 5% on Monday morning, wiping approximately $200 billion off the company's market valuation following a personal scandal involving Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang. The sell-off occurred just one week after Huang publicly admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a former executive who US intelligence agencies are investigating as an alleged spy for the People's Republic of China. This financial hit marks a significant disruption for the artificial intelligence hardware giant, whose stock performance is closely tied to the retirement accounts of millions of Americans and major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

Financial Impact of CEO Scandal

Nvidia's stock price fell 4.27 percent by the market close on Monday, reflecting investor unease regarding the potential reputational and legal risks facing the company. The tech giant, which recently achieved a market capitalization of $4 trillion, remains a critical supplier of graphics processing units that power global AI development. The sudden drop underscores how closely Wall Street monitors the stability and leadership of top-tier technology firms, where executive conduct can directly influence shareholder confidence and corporate valuation.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang After Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang

Jensen Huang Admits Infidelity

Jensen Huang, 63, issued a company-wide memo on Sunday acknowledging his affair and expressing remorse for the pain caused to his family. He stated, 'My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did,' and added that he hoped his wife, Lori, and their children could eventually forgive him. The admission came after public scrutiny intensified when photos of his family trip to Europe surfaced, creating a stark contrast between his public family image and the private reality of his relationship with Alice Huang.

Family Photos Before Disclosure

Madison Huang, Jensen's daughter and an employee at Nvidia, had recently posted images from their family vacation to Paris on LinkedIn, showcasing moments in front of the Palais-Royal and the Louvre Museum. The posts, which included photos of Jensen with his arm around his wife Lori and the family holding bouquets of red roses, were shared just days before the infidelity scandal broke. Madison described the trip as part of a two-week whirlwind tour of Stockholm, Paris, London, Berlin, and Astana for the GPU Technology Conference, highlighting the 'insane' energy of Europe's AI economy.

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Alice Huang Espionage Allegations

Alice Huang, a former executive at Singaporean data center company Megaspeed International, is the subject of a US government investigation into potential espionage activities. Intelligence memos indicate that she may have been passing sensitive information to Beijing, though she and Jensen Huang have no familial relation despite sharing a surname. The pair were first photographed together in Taipei in June 2024, with images showing them at a bar after a technology trade show. Reports also suggest they were seen together in May 2025 after a dinner attended by AI suppliers, though the exact timeline of their relationship remains unclear.

Government and Corporate Response

President Donald Trump stated on Monday that the FBI is investigating the ordeal, noting that he believes Jensen Huang was unaware of Alice Huang's alleged spy status. Trump remarked, 'I asked Jensen that question... He said, I had no idea that she was. And I really believe him.' Meanwhile, Nvidia's board of directors announced that it has 'no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised,' but confirmed it will examine all available information. The company's leadership has supported the review, while Huang's son Spencer, daughter Madison, and son-in-law Nico Caprez all remain senior employees at the firm.