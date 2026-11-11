Nvidia Stock Drops 25 Percent Despite Strong Buy Ratings

Morgan Stanley and Bank of America remove Nvidia from best ideas after 25 percent decline. Analysts maintain bullish views with targets 87 percent above current prices despite spy allegations.

Nvidia shares have fallen more than 25 percent from their all-time high, prompting major financial institutions to remove the semiconductor giant from their elite investment lists. Despite this significant market pullback, the overwhelming consensus among Wall Street analysts remains firmly bullish, with 77 of 82 covering the company still issuing Buy ratings.

Major Banks Adjust Portfolio Strategies

Morgan Stanley automatically removed Nvidia from its top-pick list because the stock price dropped more than 25 percent from the date it was added as a best idea. The bank had added Nvidia to its list on October 2, and the subsequent decline triggered their internal stop-loss policy. Bank of America also cut Nvidia from its US 1 List of best ideas, alongside peers Micron and Lam Research. Both institutions explicitly stated they still maintain a Buy rating for the company, distinguishing between their highest-conviction picks and their general investment recommendations.

Also read Jensen Huang Apologizes for Affair; Nvidia Stock Falls, Board Investigates Spy Link

Analyst Targets Remain Far Above Current Levels

The average analyst price target for Nvidia sits approximately 87 percent above the stock's recent closing price. This divergence represents the widest gap between analyst targets and the actual stock price in two years. While the stock price has plummeted, the price targets have largely remained static, reflecting a reluctance among strategists to adjust their long-term valuations downward. Nvidia currently trades at roughly 11 times next fiscal year's expected earnings, a valuation that is significantly lower than the S&P 500 average of 18 times. This compression in multiples suggests the market may have already priced in considerable near-term risks and uncertainties.

Spy Allegations Create Leadership Uncertainty

Reports linking Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang to a suspected Chinese spy have introduced new layers of volatility and speculation into the market. These allegations have raised questions about leadership stability at the company, which is now valued at approximately $4 trillion. Not all analysts share the majority's optimism. Baird downgraded Nvidia to Neutral and slashed its price target from $500 to $200, explicitly citing rising odds of a CEO change. Aletheia Capital downgraded the stock to Hold, while Mizuho, Citi, and Wells Fargo trimmed their price targets. The downgrade by Baird indicates that some market participants view the geopolitical headlines as a material threat to the company's future growth trajectory.

Advertisement

Market Bets on Executive Exit Increase

Probability markets have begun to reflect the growing uncertainty surrounding Nvidia's leadership. Traders on Polymarket currently assign a better than 1 in 4 chance that Nvidia will announce Huang's exit by the end of March. This speculation has drawn comments from various industry observers. Venture capitalist Vinod Khosla endorsed the board's initial move to conduct an independent investigation, describing it as the correct procedural step. Conversely, Dan Niles of Niles Investment Management, who has known Huang for 30 years, expressed no concern about the personal allegations. Niles compared Huang's situation to Winston Churchill's leadership during World War II, suggesting that external pressure does not necessarily equate to incompetence or instability.

Historical Context and Future Outlook

Nvidia has closed 25 percent below a record high 13 times since its initial public offering in 1999. In the year following 11 of those drops, the stock price was higher. However, the exceptions were severe. After major declines in 2001, 2002, and 2007, the stock lost more than half its value over the following 12 months. While this history is a small sample size and half of it occurred during the dot-com boom and bust, it serves as a cautionary tale. Mean reversion is not guaranteed, especially when a company's leadership is under public scrutiny. Savita Subramanian, a strategist at Bank of America, emphasized the structural importance of US tech primacy. She suggested that the sector enjoys a form of protective support, viewing it almost as a 'put' on the broader technology investment thesis. The ultimate resolution of the espionage allegations will likely determine whether Nvidia can maintain its dominant position or if the historical pattern of deep corrections will resume.