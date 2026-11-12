Nvidia stock down in relation to Jensen Huang scandal: Live updates

Nvidia shares dropped sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday after reports that CEO Jensen Huang had an extramarital relationship with a company executive and that the board is meeting to discuss his future. Follow for live updates.

CEO Jensen Huang had an extramarital relationship • Days earlier, Nvidia’s board said it would investigate whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort amid reports that he had a separate relationship with ato be a Chinese spy.

Huang on Sunday apologized for an extramarital affair, although he did not name the other party. • Wall Street analysts are now questioning who could replace the Nvidia CEO, since the company has no clear, public succession plan in place. • Nvidia represents a major engine of US economic growth and has powered the AI boom that has driven much of the stock market’s recent gains.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Had Affairs with Subordinate Kimberly Powell and Suspected Chinese Spy Alice Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been synonymous with the company he founded 33 years ago and famously doesn’t believe in succession planning. He expanded on that philosophy in a podcast interview with Lex Fridman earlier this year, saying that it’s not because he thinks he’s “immortal” but because he believes it’s best to prepare everyone at the company with the skills and information needed to lead. He added that he hopes he “dies on the job.

” Nvidia’s unusual corporate structure — with Huang famously having around 60 direct reports — does not lend itself to providing a clear No. 2 that would be an obvious choice to take over for the chief executive.

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“It’s very unusual, I think, not to have a formal succession plan developed by the board in conjunction with the CEO,” David Larcker, director of the Corporate Governance Research Initiative at Stanford Graduate School of Business, told CNN. Still, he added, the board may have had little incentive to challenge Huang’s opposition to succession planning“virtually every company that’s well governed is going to have an emergency candidate,” and that specific details are often considered proprietary information.

Nvidia, however, has shared less information about its planning with investors than other big tech companies.mentions “succession planning” only once — compared to around a dozen times in Google and Apple’s most recent reports — in a risk disclosure noting the company is “highly dependent on the services of our longstanding executive team. ”Why the Nvidia CEO Scandal Matters | CNN Breaks It Down with Phil Mattingly | CNN Audio It’s not just because Nvidia is among the largest stocks in the S&P 500, which is a core part of 401 plans and retirement savings.

But that’s one of the reasons. The Nvidia board is meeting Wednesday night to discuss the future of embattled CEO Jensen Huang, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. There was some expectation among Trump administration insiders that he would be ousted, the sources said. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

It comes amid news reports about Huang’s extramarital relationships, including one with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy. Nvidia shares dropped sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday after reports that CEO Jensen Huang had an extramarital relationship with a company executive and that the board is meeting to discuss his future.

Huang had an extramarital relationship with an Nvidia executive, and the Wall Street Journal subsequently reported the Nvidia board is preparing to oust Huang, who co-founded the companyDays earlier, Nvidia’s board said it would investigate whether Huang was the “target of a foreign intelligence effort” amid reports that he had a separate relationship with ato be a Chinese spy. Huang on Sunday apologized for an extramarital affair, although he did not name the other party.

Investors are weighing the outlook for the chipmaker that’s been at the center of the AI boom if Huang is ousted from his role. The CEO has been one of AI’s most steadfast cheerleaders, and investors have flocked to Nvidia shares because of his vision for the tech boom.9.5% across Monday and Tuesday after Huang’s weekend admission of extramarital affair and news of the Nvidia board’s investigation.

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President Donald Trump has defended embattled Jensen Huang as the Nvidia CEO began facing investigations over his affair with an alleged Chinese spy. Trump said he spoke with Huang earlier in the week and told him, “I had no idea that she was a spy,” the president told reporters.

“I really believe him,” Trump told reporters during the impromptu White House press conference on Monday. “I think that he’ll be in good shape. ” Trump has not issued fresh comments on Huang since reports of a second alleged extramarital affair, with an Nvidia executive surfaced Wednesday evening. Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare at Nvidia, has canceled a planned appearance Thursday at a conference in Washington, DC.

Powell had been set to speak at the opening session of the Milken Future of Health Summit on a panel moderated by CNN.late Wednesday that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an extramarital relationship with an Nvidia executive, naming Powell and noting that Huang and his colleague “were captured on video being affectionate at a San Jose, Calif. , hotel” during an Nvidia event in March.

Nvidia today is practically synonymous with AI, but the technology was hardly on the minds of its founders when they launched the company over 30 years ago. Their discussions instead revolved around finding a way to boost the processing capabilities of computers, especially graphics-intensive applications, embattled CEO Jensen Huang previously shared. That was the impetus for Nvidia entering the graphics processing unit, or GPU, space in 1999.

Nvidia’s GPUs revolutionized the gaming industry, bringing to market new games with movie-like visuals. Games previously were in 2-D. Eventually, the company took things one step further, creating a programming language that enabled developers to create applications to run on its hardware. By 2012, Nvidia discovered that its chips could be used to power much more than video games.