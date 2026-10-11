Jensen Huang Apologizes for Affair; Nvidia Stock Falls, Board Investigates Spy Link

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy. Nvidia shares fell, wiping $470 billion in two days, as the board investigates.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a suspected Chinese spy. The revelation has sent Nvidia shares tumbling, with the company on track to shed $470 billion in market value over two days.

The stock was last trading down 5.9 percent at $168.12 a share, giving Nvidia a market cap of just over $4 trillion. Apple overtook Nvidia as the world's most valuable company the day before, at roughly $5 trillion. The drop follows a 4.3 percent decline on Monday after Huang, 63, admitted the affair. Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into its CEO.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang After Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang

Nvidia Shares Fall After Affair Admission

The company said it has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised. Huang will continue to lead the company throughout the inquiry, which he fully supports and has committed to cooperating with. Huang initially denied any wrongdoing related to Alice Huang. The two are not related.

Reports have emerged that Huang lobbied the US government to lift restrictions on exports to China during his years-long affair. The relationship ultimately helped facilitate shipments of at least $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia chips to Chinese firms, including Alibaba, Tencent, and smaller AI labs, according to The Information.

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Alice, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, had built a network of companies with her husband and sister across China and Singapore with the goal of acquiring powerful Nvidia chips despite a ban on exports. In December 2025, President Trump approved the sale of Nvidia's H200 chips to China, with the feds collecting a fee for each chip, reversing a Biden-era halt on exports over national security concerns.

Lobbying and Chip Sales to China

Huang had reportedly been lobbying the US government to allow the sale of chips to China. He attended a Mar-a-Lago dinner for top donors and gave roughly $25 million to Trump's White House ballroom project, according to reports. Trump told reporters Monday evening that he spoke with Huang and the Nvidia boss told him he had no idea his mistress was a Beijing honeypot.

The president defended Huang, calling him an honorable guy and saying he probably has an excuse for it. Huang is facing calls to appear before Congress. He received letters from the GOP chairs of House committees on China, foreign affairs, and intelligence requesting that he join a joint, closed-door briefing with them on Nov. 18. A secret, months-old government memo overseen by Secretary of State Marco Rubio found that Alice was allegedly recruited by China's Ministry of State Security.

China has denied accusations of coordinating a spy plot, calling it a smear campaign. In an email to Nvidia staffers on Sunday, Huang admitted to the affair, though he did not mention accusations that Alice was a Chinese spy, and apologized to his family. He had been married to his wife and college sweetheart Lori for more than 40 years. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done.

I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust, he wrote. He also apologized to his colleagues, board members, partners, and shareholders for falling short of his responsibilities as CEO, vowing to work to earn back your confidence. The stakes for Nvidia and the AI world are extensive. The company faces no apparent succession plan, a federal investigation, and a federal securities fraud class-action lawsuit.

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Political Response and Leadership Concerns

Huang founded Nvidia in 1993 as a graphics chip provider for video games and grew it into one of the world's most valuable companies, making many of the chips powering the AI boom. He currently has 60 direct reports, no clear successor, and a friendly relationship with President Trump, making him a difficult leader to replace. Traders are fearful that Nvidia would be doomed without Huang. Huang's other engagements are also being affected.

He was scheduled to appear at a New York summit for AI audio startup ElevenLabs, another Nvidia investment, in conversation with ElevenLabs CEO Mati Staniszewski. An ElevenLabs spokesperson said Huang would no longer appear at the event. A company representative did not respond to a request for comment on how the saga would impact its relationship. Higgsfield and Runway, with Huang posing with Higgsfield CTO Yerzat Dulat at an event in Kazakhstan last month.

A Higgsfield spokesperson said the company had no plans to return the investment, and CEO Alex Mashrabov called Huang irreplaceable for America's AI leadership in an X post on Monday. The board's investigation must establish the facts. And as it does, we should remember what Jensen has built, Mashrabov wrote. As he put it, America should have the first, the most, and the best.

Few people have done more to make that true. Disney also announced a partnership with Nvidia and Google DeepMind last year to develop Newton, an open-source physics engine that lets robots learn how to handle complex tasks with greater precision. The robotics project, incorporating physical AI, included real-world robots of Star Wars characters.

Nvidia also signed a deal with Universal Music Group in January to marry its AI technology with UMG's catalog to develop responsible AI for music discovery, creation, and engagement. The deal included enhancing Nvidia's Music Flamingo AI audio model with UMG work and creating an artist incubator, an arrangement UMG CEO Lucian Grainge called a shared mission to harness revolutionary AI technology to dramatically advance the interests of the creative community and the role of music in global culture.

A UMG spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions over the saga's impact on the companies' relationship.