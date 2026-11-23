Nvidia jumped about 35% after the board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, lifting the Nasdaq, chip stocks, bitcoin, COIN, MSTR and miners on Monday.

Jensen Huang as president and CEO, restoring roughly $1 trillion in market value at the open. The stock traded near $169.20 at 10:41 a.m. ET, up from Friday’s close of $125.53, and Wall Street rallied with it.

The board voted unanimously to bring Huang back, effective immediately, after what it called a series of discussions and meetings. It said it received input from “senior levels of the United States government” and is confident his return “poses no national security risk. ” President Donald Trump had urged the move. Several items remain open.

Also read Trump Urges Nvidia Board to Rehire Jensen Huang Amid Security Scrutiny

An independent board committee will finish its investigation into reports that Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, and Huang said he will cooperate. Nvidia also formed a national security and export control committee and is searching for a chief compliance officer.on Nov. 11, days after admitting an affair with a woman U.S. officials believe is linked to Chinese intelligence. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress became interim CEO and Harvey Jones became board chair.

Nvidia had said it was searching for a permanent successor. The stock slid for seven straight weeks, the longest such streak since 2008. On Friday it plunged 14% after Reutersthat the SEC is examining the company’s accounting practices. Reuters noted that investigations are not evidence of wrongdoing.

Advertisement

Huang’s return reverses most of the losses since his affair became public. The selloff came even after Nvidia reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Nov. 17. For weeks, the board had said it was not considering bringing Huang back, which makes Monday’s announcement a sharp turn for the world’s most closely watched chipmaker. The Nasdaq Composite rose about 7.4% to near 24,300 at 10:41 a.m. ET, and the S&P 500 gained about 5.4% to near 7,280.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed about 3.3%, or more than 1,500 points, to near 49,700. The S&P 500 had fallen seven straight days. Chip stocks followed Nvidia higher. Micron rose about 21% and Taiwan Semiconductor gained about 16%, while Intel added about 15%.

AMD rose about 9% and Broadcom was up about 3%.on Sunday that the Fed may be making a “policy mistake” if it overtightens. The central bank meets Dec. 8-9, and a quarter-point increase remains the base case.data, and was near $63,000 at 10:41 a.m. ET. That is about $8,000 above the weekend low of $55,106, hit at roughly 1:17 a.m. ET on Saturday. Bitcoin had Crypto-linked stocks jumped.

Coinbase rose about 9% to near $111, Robinhood gained about 11% and Circle added about 11%. Strategy climbed about 13% to near $88 after it disclosed a purchase of 457 bitcoin last week at an average of about $64,898, lifting its holdings to 851,305 BTC. The rebound follows a rough stretch for bitcoin.

Advertisement

It finished last week down about 6%, its seventh straight red weekly candle, and spot bitcoin ETFs shed about $1.79 billion, their fourth straight week of net outflows. Bitcoin has traded closely with technology stocks during the selloff. Miners posted the biggest gains. IREN soared about 31%, while CleanSpark rose about 17% and MARA gained about 16%.

Core Scientific added about 14% and Riot Platforms gained about 10%. Bitcoin treasury companies also rallied. Strive rose about 16%, Nakamoto gained about 6% and Twenty One Capital added about 10%. Micah first discovered Bitcoin in 2018 but remained a skeptic on the sidelines for too long.

Since 2021, he has covered crypto and business and now works as a news reporter for Bitcoin Magazine, based in North Carolina.