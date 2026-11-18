Nvidia’s first earnings call without Jensen Huang came with a warning: no questions about why he left.

Jensen Huang offered to return to Nvidia on Tuesday morning. By evening, Nvidia had answered.

"The NVIDIA board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO," chairman Harvey Jones told analysts on the chipmaker's third-quarter earnings call. It was the board's first public response to a growing campaign to return the co-founder to the job he held for 33 years.

Also read Nvidia Board Has Not Discussed Bringing Back Jensen Huang, Person Familiar Says

Hours earlier, Huang made his case in a post on X. "I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life," he wrote.

"I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. " Then he made his offer: "If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO. " For the first time, the directors who accepted Huang's resignation said on the record what Newsweek had reported Monday, citing Reuters: They are not considering bringing him back.

The refusal came as Nvidia posted a quarter that would ordinarily belong to its founder alone. Revenue reached a record $115.8 billion, up 103 percent from a year earlier, in a quarter that ended October 25, while Huang was still chief executive and days before the scandal that ended his tenure broke. A Call With One Subject Off Limits Jones opened Tuesday's call before a single number was read.

He said Huang had voluntarily resigned "after disclosure of personal behavior inconsistent with the company's code of conduct, standards, and cultural norms.

" Then he drew a line. "We will not be addressing or taking questions on today's call regarding the circumstances of Jensen's resignation and the ongoing investigation," he said. The board, he added, "will communicate further when appropriate.

" Nobody tested it. In roughly 20 minutes of questions from eight analysts, including those at Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, UBS and Goldman Sachs, no one asked about Huang by name. The closest came from Bank of America's Vivek Arya, who asked about talent retention and what "could change during this leadership transition.

" Colette Kress, Nvidia's chief financial officer and interim chief executive, answered by talking about the company's workforce. Nvidia, she said, would take care of employees during the transition "to make sure that they are safe.

" She added: "From a business perspective, it's business as usual. " Jones said the board would consider internal and external candidates for the permanent job. The next chief executive, he said, must navigate "advanced silicon technologies and national security dynamics.

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" Security Moves to the Boardroom In the hours before the call, Nvidia announced a new National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee. It is a standing board committee that will oversee the company's national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risk. Director Suzanne Nora Johnson will chair it, joined by directors Stephen C. Neal and John O. Dabiri. Kress also disclosed a quieter retreat from China.

Nvidia sold $2.4 billion of licensed Hopper data center chips there in the third quarter.

"We are no longer shipping licensed Hopper data center products to China," she said, and the company's guidance includes none. Washington is not done with Huang. He has agreed to sit for a transcribed interview with three House committees on December 1, followed by Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter on December 2. Senator Tim Scott, the Republican chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, had separately asked Huang to testify on December 3.

Late Tuesday, Huang agreed to appear before the committee, Politico reported. Democrats, poised to take control of Congress after this month's midterm elections, have signaled they will press further. Representative Joe Morelle, a New York Democrat, called the resignation a "wake-up call.

" Three Weeks From Denial to Departure On October 29, The New York Times reported that U.S. intelligence had linked Jensen Huang to Alice Huang, a former executive at the Singapore-based firm Megaspeed whom some officials suspected of working for China's Ministry of State Security. No publicly disclosed evidence has established that Jensen Huang knowingly assisted Chinese intelligence. China has dismissed the allegations.

On Sunday, November 8, Jensen Huang admitted to an affair in a message to employees, and Nvidia's board opened an independent investigation. In its statement that day, the board said it "has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team.

" That confidence did not last long. Further reports of affairs followed, including one with an executive who reported to him. The board accepted Jensen Huang's resignation on November 11, according to a regulatory filing, and announced it the next morning. Kress became interim chief executive.

Jones, who has sat on Nvidia's board since 1993, became its first-ever chairman. A Campaign From the Top The push to bring Jensen Huang back drew some of the most powerful voices in business and politics. Elon Musk said he had signed a petition urging his reinstatement. One ally told the Financial Times they were rallying tech leaders to press the board and seek the White House's support.

President Donald Trump's position shifted. On the day Nvidia announced Jensen Huang's resignation, Trump wrote on Truth Social that "there is only one man to take his place – TIM COOK of Apple.

" By Monday, he was telling reporters that he "would not mind" seeing Jensen Huang reinstated, adding: "I think he learned a big lesson. " Not everyone who admires Jensen Huang wanted him back. "Despite pressure from major shareholders we see no chance Jensen comes back to Nvidia as CEO," Dan Ives, one of Wall Street's most prominent Nvidia bulls, told Newsweek on Sunday. Business, Without Its Builder On paper, the company Jensen Huang built has rarely looked stronger.

Data center revenue hit a record $107.6 billion. Nvidia forecast $130 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter and raised its outlook for the next fiscal year to roughly 75 percent growth, up from 70 percent. Kress now leads a company whose growth has been bound up with the money it extends to its own customers.

On Tuesday, she said the company was "rigorously evaluating future investments, commitments, and guarantees" and noted that "a lot of things have changed over this last quarter.

" Charles Elson, a corporate governance expert, told Newsweek that the principle at stake is simple. "No one is above company policy, even the CEO," he said. Jensen Huang closed his post on Tuesday with a line addressed not to the board or to investors, but to his family: "I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours.

" Kress closed the call with a line for everyone else. "Our momentum is real," she said. "Our customers and our partners are with us. And employees are committed.

We've got this.

" Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Steven Frank and Edward T. Cummins," chairman Harvey Jones told analysts on the chipmaker's third-quarter earnings call. It was the board's first public response to a growing campaign to return the co-founder to the job he held for 33 years..

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"I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life," he wrote. "I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret.

"Then he made his offer:"If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO. ", up 103 percent from a year earlier, in a quarter that ended October 25, while Huang was still chief executive and days before the scandal that ended his tenure broke. Jones opened Tuesday's call before a single number was read.

He said Huang had voluntarily resigned"after disclosure of personal behavior inconsistent with the company's code of conduct, standards, and cultural norms.

" Then he drew a line. "We will not be addressing or taking questions on today's call regarding the circumstances of Jensen's resignation and the ongoing investigation," he said. The board, he added,"will communicate further when appropriate.

" Nobody tested it. In roughly 20 minutes of questions from eight analysts, including those at Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, UBS and Goldman Sachs, no one asked about Huang by name. The closest came from Bank of America's Vivek Arya, who asked about talent retention and what"could change during this leadership transition.

" Colette Kress, Nvidia's chief financial officer and interim chief executive, answered by talking about the company's workforce. Nvidia, she said, would take care of employees during the transition"to make sure that they are safe.

" She added:"From a business perspective, it's business as usual. " Jones said the board would consider internal and external candidates for the permanent job. The next chief executive, he said, must navigate"advanced silicon technologies and national security dynamics.

". It is a standing board committee that will oversee the company's national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risk. Director Suzanne Nora Johnson will chair it, joined by directors Stephen C. Neal and John O. Dabiri. Kress also disclosed a quieter retreat from China.

Nvidia sold $2.4 billion of licensed Hopper data center chips there in the third quarter.

"We are no longer shipping licensed Hopper data center products to China," she said, and the company's guidance includes none. He has agreed to sit for a transcribed interview with three House committees on December 1, followed by Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter on December 2. Senator Tim Scott, the Republican chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, had separately asked Huang to testify on December 3. Late Tuesday, Huang agreed to appear before the committee.

Democrats, poised to take control of Congress after this month's midterm elections, have signaled they will press further. Representative Joe Morelle, a New York Democrat,reported that U.S. intelligence had linked Jensen Huang to Alice Huang, a former executive at the Singapore-based firm Megaspeed whom some officials suspected of working for China's Ministry of State Security. NoOn Sunday, November 8, Jensen Huang admitted to an affair in a message to employees, and Nvidia's board opened an independent investigation.

InFurther reports of affairs followed, including one with an executive who reported to him. The board accepted Jensen Huang's resignation on November 11,, and announced it the next morning. Kress became interim chief executive. Jones, who has sat on Nvidia's board since 1993, became its first-ever chairman.

President Donald Trump's position shifted. On the day Nvidia announced Jensen Huang's resignation, Trump wrote on Truth Social that"there is only one man to take his place – TIM COOK of Apple.

" By Monday, heNot everyone who admires Jensen Huang wanted him back. "Despite pressure from major shareholders we see no chance Jensen comes back to Nvidia as CEO," Dan Ives, one of Wall Street's most prominent Nvidia bulls,Data center revenue hit a record $107.6 billion. Nvidia forecast $130 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter and raised its outlook for the next fiscal year to roughly 75 percent growth, up from 70 percent.

Kress now leads a company whose growth has been bound up with the money it extends to its own customers. On Tuesday, she said the company was"rigorously evaluating future investments, commitments, and guarantees" and noted that"a lot of things have changed over this last quarter.

"Jensen Huang closed his post on Tuesday with a line addressed not to the board or to investors, but to his family:"I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours. " Kress closed the call with a line for everyone else. "Our momentum is real," she said. "Our customers and our partners are with us.

And employees are committed. We've got this. "