Nvidia Shares Tumble After CEO's Scandal and FBI Probe

Nvidia stock fell 5.5 per cent following revelations that CEO Jensen Huang is linked to a suspected Chinese spy, as the FBI launches an investigation. The fall erased $450bn in market value within two days of trading.

Nvidia shares collapsed by 5.5 per cent on Friday after former President Donald Trump publicly confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is examining the personal conduct of CEO Jensen Huang. The announcement followed the chipmaker's own disclosure that Huang had admitted to an illicit affair with a woman alleged to be a Beijing agent, shaking investor confidence and driving the stock below its October peak value.

Core Details of the Scandal

The controversy erupted when Nvidia's board released a statement acknowledging that Huang's relationship with a woman named Alice Huang - who is not related to the CEO - had been kept private. Huang's admission came on a Thursday, and the company immediately began an independent investigation to assess potential security risks and breaches of corporate policy.

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Within two trading sessions, the stock's market value fell by 10 per cent, translating to a loss of approximately $450 billion. The decline has pushed Nvidia's market cap to about $4.1 trillion, a drop of $1.7 trillion from its October apex. This slump represents nearly 30 per cent of the company's value over the last month.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Fallout

Analysis from tech experts suggests that Huang is viewed as the "core DNA" of Nvidia, with CEO's exits potentially eroding the company's valuation by an estimated 30 per cent or $1.2 trillion. Dan Ives, a noted analyst, warned that investors are now evaluating whether Huang will retain his role or be forced out following the board's probe.

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A class‑action lawsuit has also been filed against both Huang and Nvidia, alleging that shareholders were defrauded by the company's failure to disclose the affair. The suit seeks compensation for the loss in share value tied to the revelation and investigative fallout.

Market Reaction and Future Outlook

Retail investors, observing the volatility, are treating the shake‑up as a buying opportunity. The London‑based trading firm IG reported a five‑fold increase in clients purchasing Nvidia shares, citing the dip as a potential bargain for long‑term investors.

Industry observers caution that any eroded confidence surrounding Huang could reverberate across the wider technology and AI sectors. Given Nvidia's central role in powering AI hardware, a leadership change may trigger broader market uncertainty and affect the tech rally's momentum.

Investors and analysts are now monitoring the FBI's findings and the outcomes of Nvidia's internal review. The board is expected to announce decisions on Huang's future and any remedial actions within the next week, setting a new course for the company amid the broader AI boom.