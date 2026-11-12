Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid Chinese spy scandal and second affair revelation

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned after reports of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy and a second affair with a subordinate. CFO Colette Kress becomes interim CEO as shares plunge over 11%.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned on Thursday following revelations of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy and a second extramarital affair with a subordinate.

The news sent Nvidia shares plunging more than 11% in early trading. The chipmaker's stock has fallen 17% in November, wiping out nearly $500 billion in market value. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO while Nvidia searches for a permanent replacement. The resignation came after the New York Times reported Wednesday night that Huang had another extramarital affair with an executive who reported to him.

Also read Nvidia Investigates CEO Jensen Huang After US Intel Links Megaspeed Exec to Chinese Spy Ring

Board Investigates Spy Allegations

This followed earlier scrutiny of his affair with a woman suspected of working for Chinese intelligence. Nvidia's board met Wednesday to consider removing Huang, according to reports. The company had launched an independent investigation on Sunday into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside counsel, is overseeing the review.

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In a previous statement, Nvidia said it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets had been compromised. The company expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team at that time. The departure rippled through markets. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.86%, S&P 500 futures declined 0.4%, and Dow futures edged up 0.03%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 slipped 0.6% while the S&P 500 gained 1.3% in later trading. Other AI-related companies also fell. Intel, Marvell Technology, and Micron Technology dropped between 2.7% and 3.5% in premarket trading. AI infrastructure company CoreWeave plunged approximately 7%.

Market Reactions To Resignation

In contrast, Nvidia rivals Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom gained 2.3% and 1.4% respectively. Chinese tech giant Alibaba fell 7%, as it is a major customer of Megaspeed, the data center company where Alice Huang, the accused spy, works. TSMC, the largest contract chip maker based in Taiwan, fell 2%. Nvidia named former Synopsys CEO and board member Harvey Jones as its first-ever board chairman.

Huang will also leave Nvidia's board. Analysts have downgraded the stock from buy to neutral. Tristan Gerra, an analyst at Baird, wrote that the downgrade reflects uncertainties regarding U.S. government action from an upcoming congressional hearing, ongoing investigations, revenue impact from risk channel adjustments, and questions around CEO tenure. Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and served as CEO throughout its rise to become a dominant supplier of AI processors.

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Upcoming Earnings To Focus On AI Demand

He is the company's fourth-largest investor, holding a stake of approximately 3.61%. Nvidia is valued at approximately $4 trillion, and its processors are central to the expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter results on Nov. 17. Investors will be watching for updates on AI chip demand and the company's data center business.

The leadership uncertainty comes as investors scrutinize the enormous spending commitments fueling the AI boom and whether technology companies will generate sufficient returns. Huang, who has ties to President Donald Trump, is the latest billionaire tied to Republicans to come under scrutiny. His exit raises questions about leadership continuity at one of the world's most influential chipmakers.