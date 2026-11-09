Nvidia shares fall after investigation into CEO's relationship with alleged Chinese spy

Nvidia's board launched an internal probe into CEO Jensen Huang's relationship with an alleged Chinese spy who reportedly passed info to Beijing.

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Hoffman warns of China targeting advanced artificial intelligence. The internal probe, which will be overseen by outside independent counsel and a committee of independent directors, followed a media report that Huang had a close relationship with aNvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang apologized for the affair and said he would cooperate with the company's independent investigation.or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information," Nvidia's board said in a statement on Sunday.

Also read Nvidia investigates whether CEO Jensen Huang was target of Chinese spy after affair admission

The board added that "Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it," adding that the directors have "confidence in Jensen and his leadership team.

"Huang, in a separate statement on Sunday, apologized for being unfaithful to his wife. He did not elaborate on the relationship.

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"My actions hurt her and our children," he said. "There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

" Huang said he will support and cooperate fully with the independent investigation into the national security concerns, adding that "I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America's national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American.

" Huang's Nvidia has been a leading developer of advanced AI chips, which have been the focus of U.S. export controls restricting China's access. "The so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated. it is nothing but smears against China," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a regular news briefing on Monday.on Sunday discussed the report and when asked by reporters whether he regretted not acting on intelligence about the alleged spying said that "I think he's an honorable guy.

I think he probably has an excuse for it. He's done an amazing job for our country.

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" Trump also praised Huang's leadership, saying, "I hope everything's fine then. He's done such an incredible job.

""I haven't heard he's done anything wrong. He dealt with somebody but, you know, so does everybody else," Trump added.