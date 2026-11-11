Nvidia shareholders sue CEO over alleged ties to Chinese spy

Shareholders accuse Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang of hiding an alleged relationship with a Chinese executive, claiming the omission inflates the company’s share price.

Nvidia shareholders filed a class‑action lawsuit in federal court in San Jose, California, alleging that CEO Jensen Huang concealed a relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese executive linked to Singapore‑based data‑center firm MeGaSpeed.

How the lawsuit frames the alleged concealment

The plaintiffs claim Huang, a native of Taiwan, has been hiding the nature of his interactions with Huang as part of a broader national security risk. The complaint alleges the omission falsely supported Nvidia's stock price while informing investors that the company faced no potential security threats.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Called to Congress Over Alleged Chinese Spy Affair, Shares Fall 5%

Nvidia's spokesperson, John Rizzo, countered that meetings between the CEO and the MeGaSpeed executive were routine. Rizzo said that advisers from customers visit Nvidia regularly and that the company supplies ordinary business information, not any sensitive trade‑secrets relevant to national security.

Stakeholder responses and investigations

Following the release of reports describing Huang as a target of foreign intelligence, the Nvidia board launched an independent inquiry. The share price of Nvidia fell sharply in the wake of the allegations, prompting the board to investigate, according to Nvidia press releases.

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Law enforcement sources say the U.S. Justice Department National Security Division is probing MeGaSpeed for possible violations of export‑restriction laws on advanced AI chips. Washington has tightened controls on exporting cutting‑edge silicon chips to China amid growing tech rivalry.

Implications for Nvidia and the broader AI market

If the lawsuit is successful, shareholders may receive damages for the alleged manipulation of Nvidia's market value. The case could also force Nvidia to disclose more about interactions that involve potential national‑security concerns. Meanwhile, the claim has intensified scrutiny of the company's supply chain and the political stance of its chief executive, who has long been a close adviser to former President Trump and has opposed stringent AI regulation.

On Sunday, Huang issued a personal apology to employees, admitting that he had been unfaithful to his wife and that his actions caused harm to his family. The statement further complicated the narrative surrounding the lawsuit and the company's internal governance.