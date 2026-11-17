Interim CEO Colette Kress leads Nvidia's first earnings call since CEO Jensen Huang resigned, aiming to reassure investors that business stays on track.

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Huang resigned last week after reports emerged about his extramarital affairs, which prompted him to step down from the AI chip designer that has grown rapidly in recent years, becoming one of the most valuable companies in the world based on market capitalization.board of directors named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as the company's interim CEO while it considers candidates for the permanent role. Kress has served as Nvidia's CFO for 13 years and has long helped run their quarterly earnings calls, so she will be a familiar presence for investors who tune in on Tuesday.

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"All reports suggest that Colette's going to try and run the call as a normal earnings call," Michael Monaghan, partner and portfolio manager for the Founders 100 ETF, told FOX Business in an interview. "We think that she'll focus on continuity, reassuring investors that operation, strategy and execution remain on track; highlight the fact that there's a team of 60 people who reported directly to Jensen and bring a lot of leadership.

" Monaghan explained that "Colette will need to be steady in how she messages it because it just has to be firm: We're at work, we're heads down, business as usual. " He said that if Kress or other Nvidia leaders on the call were to "over-promote, that would spook the market as well," adding that "it just needs to be steady-eddy down the fairway, we had a great quarter, business is good, we've got 60 direct reports who all have a great understanding and love and passion for the company, they're going to keep executing.

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" Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives, said that Kress' main task at hand is to "restore order and give the Street confidence in the Nvidia story going forward. This starts with earnings and the conference call this week on Tuesday after the bell.

" Ives explained that "we still expect guidance and a typical conference call around robust business metrics with demand metrics that have clearly accelerated since last quarter. We would expect minimal discussion around Jensen given the ongoing legal issues with Congressional scrutiny just starting to heat up around theNvidia stock has struggled recently, with shares down over 16% in the last year and 17% since the start of 2026.

The stock has fallen 27% in the last month and was down a little over 4% during Monday's trading session, but despite the recent losses, it remains up 373% over the last five years. Some of the decline stems from investor concerns about the impact of greater scrutiny on Nvidia's chip sales to Southeast Asia amid concerns that advanced AI chips subject to export controls may have been improperly diverted to China.on Monday moved to close a loophole that allowed Chinese firms to remotely lease computing capacity from advanced AI chips to train models.

"With guidance the China component and scrutiny around possible loopholes in the region could put ~10%-15% of revenues up in the air and that will factor into guidance looking forward," Ives noted. Huang was a vocal presence on Nvidia earnings calls before his resignation, while Kress has long helped orchestrate the calls as the company's CFO.

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James Demmert, chief investment officer at Main Street Research, said that it's a "great time to buy the stock prior to Tuesday's, where investors will once again be reminded about its incredible growth, backlog orders and perhaps, most importantly, the ability to hear from interim CEO Colette Kress.

" "Though it's been a shocking few weeks for Nvidia, the worst is most likely behind us, and Tuesday's earnings call should go a long way in providing enhanced investor confidence and share price appreciation," Demmert said. "We do not expect more shoes to drop with the Nvidia situation, and we believe the coast is clear to start buying the stock.was in the dumps even before the Nvidia crisis, and the sector is now in a dramatically oversold condition and is a unique opportunity for investors. "