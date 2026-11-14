Nvidia Seeks New CEO After Jensen Huang Resigns Over Spy Scandal

Nvidia board considers Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas to replace Jensen Huang following the resignation scandal involving alleged spy Alice Huang, impacting leadership and markets.

Nvidia has initiated a high-stakes search for a permanent chief executive officer following the sudden resignation of founder Jensen Huang, triggering significant volatility in the global technology sector. The departure comes in the wake of intense public scrutiny regarding Huang's personal conduct, specifically revelations of extramarital affairs that have destabilized the leadership of the world's most valuable chipmaker.

Successor Candidates Lined Up At Nvidia

Rene Haas, the current chief executive of Arm Holdings, is being identified as a leading contender to assume control of the $3.87 trillion corporation. Haas previously served as a vice president at Nvidia for seven years before joining Arm in 2013, giving him unique institutional knowledge. Reports indicate that the board is evaluating several internal and external options, with no guarantee that Haas will accept the position if offered.

Also read Nvidia Board Weighs Removal of CEO Jensen Huang Amid Espionage Probe and Stock Plunge

Personal Scandal Shakes Corporate Governance

Huang stepped down from his post on Thursday after admitting to an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese executive based in Singapore. Allegations suggest she was recruited by the Chinese government, raising serious national security concerns for the United States. These personal confessions were compounded by claims from former employees regarding a separate relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, further complicating the corporate crisis.

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Market Reaction And Interim Leadership

Financial markets reacted sharply to the news, with Nvidia shares dropping nearly ten percent in pre-market trading. Colette Kress, the company's finance chief, is currently serving as the interim chief executive officer while the board manages the transition. The board stated that it is in the process of selecting a search firm and has not formally engaged any specific candidates, dismissing earlier speculation as premature.

Strategic Shifts In Executive Control

The potential appointment of Rene Haas signals a departure from Jensen Huang's three-decade reign as a hands-on leader who directly managed engineering and geopolitical strategy. Analysts suggest the new chief executive may adopt a more institutional leadership structure, which is deemed necessary given the heightened regulatory scrutiny and growing political pressure to restrict chip exports to China.