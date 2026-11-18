The SEC investigates Nvidia after CEO Jensen Huang resigns due to scandals involving a suspected Chinese spy. Shares drop over 10 percent as national security concerns mount.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has launched a civil investigation into Nvidia, scrutinizing whether the artificial intelligence giant misled investors regarding its sales disclosures and executive conduct. This regulatory action follows the sudden resignation of CEO Jensen Huang, who stepped down after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one reportedly involving Alice Huang, whom U.S. intelligence officials believe works for Chinese intelligence. Nvidia shares have fallen more than 10 percent since Huang's departure, reflecting market anxiety over the company's leadership vacuum and potential national security breaches.

Core Details of SEC Investigation

The SEC is examining whether the company misled investors in its disclosures, with internal sources indicating that the specific focus of the inquiry is not immediately known. The probe comes as Nvidia works through the intense fallout from the resignation of CEO Jensen Huang, who admitted to creating problems for the Board that he deeply regrets. Huang stated in a released statement that he did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia and that he owns his mistakes completely, though he expressed willingness to return if the Board believes it is in the best interest of the company.

Also read Nvidia Board Has Not Discussed Bringing Back Jensen Huang, Person Familiar Says

Stakeholder Positions and Spy Allegations

A central element of the controversy involves Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data company, who is suspected by U.S. intelligence of working for China's intelligence services. A lawsuit claims that Jensen Huang and Nvidia misled shareholders about the national security concerns raised by their relationship, arguing that these omissions artificially propped up the company's share price. Megaspeed utilized Nvidia chips to build AI data centers across Southeast Asia and is suspected of diverting Nvidia products to China, raising serious compliance questions regarding U.S. export controls.

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Real-World Impact on Markets and Security

The real-world impact of these events is evident in the company's changed reporting practices and the subsequent political fallout. Nvidia removed its breakdown of Singapore sales last year, a move that has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers and government officials. The Commerce Department has investigated Megaspeed since late 2024, and the Justice Department is now leading multiple investigations involving Alice Huang, according to prior reporting. Congress has called for further investigations into Nvidia's business operations in Asia, signaling a broader legislative concern over the intersection of corporate revenue and national security.

Treasury Scrutiny and Future Steps

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent raised similar concerns recently, questioning whether Nvidia knowingly sold powerful chips to China to inflate its earnings. He pressed for a swift response from the company, stating that answers are needed from the board and outside counsel within the next 10 days. Bessent asked critical questions about the corporate culture, asking whether the company was pressing seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and earnings. These demands highlight the intense pressure on Nvidia to provide transparency regarding its international sales practices and its handling of executive conflicts of interest.