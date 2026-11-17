Corporate governance expert Charles Elson says the Jensen Huang scandal shows why no CEO is above company rules.

Jensen Huang built Nvidia into one of the world's most valuable companies. But even the most successful executives must follow the same rules as everyone else, according to corporate governance expert Charles Elson, who says the scandal surrounding the chipmaker's former CEO illustrates a fundamental principle of corporate accountability.

"No one is above company policy, even the CEO," Elson told Newsweek. "If you allow that to happen, then obviously you create a real problem running the organization. " Huang resigned last week after 33 years as Nvidia's CEO. His departure followed revelations of extramarital relationships, including one involving a Chinese business executive suspected by U.S. officials of having ties to Beijing's intelligence services.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Ousted Amid Spy Scandal And Infidelity

In response to a request for comment from Newsweek, Nvidia provided statements from its board expressing confidence in interim CEO Colette Kress and outlining its search for a permanent successor. Why Company Rules Apply to CEOs Elson, the former director of the University of Delaware's Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance, said relationships involving employees present a familiar challenge for corporate boards. He argued that consistent enforcement of workplace policies is essential to maintaining confidence in a company's rules.

A CEO who receives special treatment, he said, can send a damaging message throughout an organization, suggesting that policies apply differently depending on an employee's position. Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and oversaw its transformation from a graphics-chip manufacturer into a dominant supplier of processors powering the AI boom. His leadership made him one of the technology industry's most recognizable executives and helped propel Nvidia into the ranks of the world's most valuable companies.

But Elson said a founder's accomplishments do not mean that person should remain in charge indefinitely.

"Yes, he did very well. He created an amazing company, but that doesn't mean he's the person forever to do it, nor should he be.

" Huang resigned rather than being formally dismissed. Nvidia has not publicly detailed all the circumstances surrounding his departure or announced findings establishing specific violations of its corporate policies. How the Jensen Huang Scandal Unfolded The controversy began with reporting about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International.

The New York Times reported that U.S. intelligence officials suspected Alice Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang, of having been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security. The allegations attracted particular attention because of Nvidia's central role in the global artificial intelligence industry and Washington's restrictions on exports of advanced chips to China.

Jensen Huang subsequently acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to Nvidia employees, while the company said it had no reason to believe that national security or corporate secrets had been compromised. China has denied the espionage allegations. No public evidence has established that Jensen Huang knowingly assisted Chinese intelligence. Additional reporting described relationships involving Nvidia employees, including Kimberly Powell, the company's vice president of healthcare.

Reuters also reported that Jensen Huang had a relationship with another Nvidia employee whose identity was not disclosed. The revelations intensified attention on Jensen Huang's future at the company, culminating in Nvidia's November 12 announcement that he was stepping down immediately. Kress was appointed interim CEO, while longtime director Harvey Jones became chair of the board. Why the Nvidia Espionage Allegations Are Unusual Elson distinguished between the questions surrounding workplace relationships and the separate national security allegations.

Corporate scandals involving executives' relationships with employees are not unprecedented, he said. But allegations involving a suspected foreign intelligence operative and the leader of a company central to U.S. technological competitiveness present a much less familiar situation.

Advertisement

"I've never heard of this happening. Maybe it has at some point," Elson said. He noted that relatively few companies occupy positions with national security implications comparable to Nvidia's. The company's advanced chips are critical to developing artificial intelligence systems, making their export and potential diversion to China a major focus of U.S. technology policy.

Elson emphasized that the intelligence allegations remain unresolved.

"So we'll find out. We don't know. That's the allegation," he said. President Donald Trump also expressed uncertainty about the espionage allegations Monday, telling reporters before departing for Asia: “I don't know that she was a spy at all.

I mean, I really don't know. ” Congressional scrutiny of Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang has continued following his resignation. Representative John Moolenaar, the Michigan Republican who chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, said Sunday that Jensen Huang and Nvidia representatives had agreed to appear for a closed-door interview involving three House committees: Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and the China Select Committee.

Moolenaar told CBS News' Face the Nation that lawmakers wanted to determine whether sensitive information had been compromised and whether the alleged intelligence operation influenced Nvidia's positions on AI and export controls. The exact date of the interview was still being discussed, he said.

How Nvidia Is Preparing for Life After Jensen Huang Jensen Huang's departure has also prompted questions about how Nvidia will maintain its position in the AI industry without the executive who guided it for more than three decades. Elson said succession planning is a fundamental responsibility at major corporations, particularly those strongly associated with a founder or longtime chief executive. Boards generally need to consider both emergency arrangements for unexpected departures and longer-term plans for identifying future leaders, he explained.

That planning is important even when a CEO is performing exceptionally well.

"What happens if he gets hit by a bus? " Elson asked, illustrating why companies must prepare for leadership changes regardless of the circumstances. Nvidia has emphasized the experience of its existing management team and expressed confidence in Kress, who has served as the company's chief financial officer since 2013.

"Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position," Jones said in the company's November 12 announcement. "She is supported by an experienced leadership team that has been instrumental in executing NVIDIA's strategy and advancing its technology roadmap.

" Jones added that the board had full confidence in Kress and the leadership team and expected Nvidia's operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue without interruption. The company is now searching for a permanent successor, with both internal and external possibilities attracting attention. What Happens Next for Nvidia? Nvidia's board is not considering reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO, Reuters reported Monday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The report followed a campaign by prominent investors and technology executives seeking his return. The report came amid a campaign by investors and technology executives seeking his return. The Financial Times reported Sunday that he had discussed a possible comeback with confidants and that supporters were organizing an effort to persuade Nvidia's board to reconsider. Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co., dismissed the prospect of his return.

"Despite pressure from major shareholders we see no chance Jensen comes back to Nvidia as CEO," Ives told Newsweek on Sunday. "The black eye moment for Jensen is impossible to come back from and this is the reality in my view. " Elson cautioned that investors calling for Jensen Huang's reinstatement may not have access to all the information available to the company's directors. "Do they know all the facts?

" Elson asked. "You're not in that boardroom. " In a statement provided to Newsweek, Nvidia's board said Friday that its search for a new CEO remained at an early stage. "We are in the process of selecting a search firm for the NVIDIA CEO role.

We have not formally engaged any potential candidates. Any speculation regarding individual candidates, whether internal or external, is premature.

" For Elson, the broader lesson extends beyond any one company or executive: corporate rules must retain their meaning regardless of who occupies the top job. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Edward T. CumminsJensen Huang built Nvidia into one of the world's most valuable companies.

But even the most successful executives must follow the same rules as everyone else, according to corporate governance expert Charles Elson, who says the scandal surrounding the chipmaker's former CEO illustrates a fundamental principle of corporate accountability.after 33 years as Nvidia's CEO. His departure followed revelations of extramarital relationships, including one involving a Chinese business executive suspected by U.S. officials of having ties to Beijing's intelligence services.

Advertisement

, Nvidia provided statements from its board expressing confidence in interim CEO Colette Kress and outlining its search for a permanent successor. Elson, the former director of the University of Delaware's Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance, said relationships involving employees present a familiar challenge for corporate boards. He argued that consistent enforcement of workplace policies is essential to maintaining confidence in a company's rules.

A CEO who receives special treatment, he said, can send a damaging message throughout an organization, suggesting that policies apply differently depending on an employee's position. Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and oversaw its transformation from a graphics-chip manufacturer into a dominant supplier of processors powering theboom. His leadership made him one of the technology industry's most recognizable executives and helped propel Nvidia into the ranks of the world's most valuable companies.

But Elson said a founder's accomplishments do not mean that person should remain in charge indefinitely.

"Yes, he did very well. He created an amazing company, but that doesn't mean he's the person forever to do it, nor should he be.

" Huang resigned rather than being formally dismissed. Nvidia has not publicly detailed all the circumstances surrounding his departure or announced findings establishing specific violations of its corporate policies.reported that U.S. intelligence officials suspected Alice Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang, of having been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security. The allegations attracted particular attention because of Nvidia's central role in the global artificial intelligence industry and Washington's restrictions on exports of advanced chips to China.

Jensen Huang subsequently acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to Nvidia employees, while the company said it had no reason to believe that national security or corporate secrets had been compromised. China has denied the espionage allegations. No public evidence has established that Jensen Huang knowingly assisted Chinese intelligence. Additional reporting described relationships involving Nvidia employees, including Kimberly Powell, the company's vice president of healthcare.

Reuters also reported that Jensen Huang had a relationship with another Nvidia employee whose identity was not disclosed. The revelations intensified attention on Jensen Huang's future at the company, culminating in Nvidia's November 12 announcement that he was stepping down immediately. Why the Nvidia Espionage Allegations Are Unusual Elson distinguished between the questions surrounding workplace relationships and the separate national security allegations. Corporate scandals involving executives' relationships with employees are not unprecedented, he said.

But allegations involving a suspected foreign intelligence operative and the leader of a company central to U.S. technological competitiveness present a much less familiar situation. He noted that relatively few companies occupy positions with national security implications comparable to Nvidia's. The company's advanced chips are critical to developing artificial intelligence systems, making their export and potential diversion to China a major focus of U.S. technology policy.

“I don't know that she was a spy at all. I mean, I really don't know. ” Congressional scrutiny of Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang has continued following his resignation.

Representative John Moolenaar, the Michigan Republican who chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, said Sunday that Jensen Huang and Nvidia representatives had agreed to appear for a closed-door interview involving three House committees: Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and the China Select Committee.that lawmakers wanted to determine whether sensitive information had been compromised and whether the alleged intelligence operation influenced Nvidia's positions on AI and export controls. How Nvidia Is Preparing for Life After Jensen Huang Jensen Huang's departure has also prompted questions about how Nvidia will maintain its position in the AI industry without the executive who guided it for more than three decades.

Elson said succession planning is a fundamental responsibility at major corporations, particularly those strongly associated with a founder or longtime chief executive. Boards generally need to consider both emergency arrangements for unexpected departures and longer-term plans for identifying future leaders, he explained.

"What happens if he gets hit by a bus? " Elson asked, illustrating why companies must prepare for leadership changes regardless of the circumstances. Nvidia has emphasized the experience of its existing management team and expressed confidence in Kress, who has served as the company's chief financial officer since 2013.

"Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position," Jones said in the company's November 12 announcement. "She is supported by an experienced leadership team that has been instrumental in executing NVIDIA's strategy and advancing its technology roadmap.

" Jones added that the board had full confidence in Kress and the leadership team and expected Nvidia's operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue without interruption. Nvidia's board is not considering reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO, Reuters reported Monday, citing three people familiar with the matter. Financial Times reported Sunday that he had discussed a possible comeback with confidants and that supporters were organizing an effort to persuade Nvidia's board to reconsider.

"The black eye moment for Jensen is impossible to come back from and this is the reality in my view. " Elson cautioned that investors calling for Jensen Huang's reinstatement may not have access to all the information available to the company's directors. "We are in the process of selecting a search firm for the NVIDIA CEO role. We have not formally engaged any potential candidates.

Any speculation regarding individual candidates, whether internal or external, is premature.

" For Elson, the broader lesson extends beyond any one company or executive: corporate rules must retain their meaning regardless of who occupies the top job.