Nvidia Scandal Deepens as White House Officials Blame Export Oversight Failures

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accuses Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick of export control failures regarding Nvidia chips. Megaspeed faces sanctions amid allegations of smuggling technology to China.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang finds himself at the center of a geopolitical storm involving alleged espionage and high-level political infighting within the Trump administration. The controversy erupted after rumors circulated that Huang was involved in a honeytrap set by Alice Huang, a senior executive at Megaspeed, whom authorities suspected of acting as a Chinese spy.

The situation has escalated beyond personal allegations into a serious dispute within the White House. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly blamed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for failing to properly oversee the export of cutting-edge Nvidia graphics processing units to Singapore-based Megaspeed. This failure allowed billions of dollars worth of chips to potentially reach Chinese customers despite Washington's strict blacklisting orders.

Also read Nvidia Board Names Kress Interim CEO as Huang Scandal Deepens and AI Debt Crisis Looms

Megaspeed Blacklist Failure and Suspected Chip Smuggling Operations

At the heart of the bureaucratic clash is the delayed placement of Megaspeed on the US blacklist. Scott Bessent argues that Howard Lutnick neglected to act on suspicions that the Singapore-based company was smuggling advanced AI hardware. The company was identified as a channel through which Nvidia's most powerful semiconductors could be diverted to unauthorized buyers.

Scott Bessent further suggested that Nvidia and Jensen Huang might have been aware of these smuggling activities. The accusation implies a potential conflict of interest, given that Jensen Huang had previously lobbied the administration for a more nuanced approach to Chinese sales, arguing that China remained a critical market despite political tensions.

Advertisement

Jensen Huang's Lobbying Efforts and Market Realities

Jensen Huang had long advocated for allowing some chip sales to China, countering President Donald Trump's desire for strict export controls, particularly for military applications. He successfully persuaded the administration to permit limited sales, a strategy that aligned with his revenue goals. However, Chinese authorities had already begun pressuring their largest companies to switch to domestic producers like Huawei.

Despite this domestic shift, Jensen Huang expressed deep concern in Nvidia's latest annual report about the threat of declining Chinese orders to revenues. This context makes the espionage allegations appear increasingly implausible to industry analysts. A more realistic explanation from the New York Times suggests Megaspeed found a backdoor method to rent Nvidia chips to customers like Alibaba, bypassing both official Chinese policy and US bans.

Political Timing and Democratic Election Victory Impact

The timing of these revelations is highly significant, breaking just days after midterm elections where Democrats secured a triumph. The Democratic victory came with a platform featuring skepticism toward domestic data centers and a demand for stricter AI export controls. This political shift coincides with China's accelerating efforts in the chip cold war, raising stakes for US technology leadership.

Financial markets are closely monitoring whether this political standoff will endure. The Democratic push for tighter controls clashes with the interests of tech firms relying on global sales. Meanwhile, the scandal has drawn attention from other industry figures, including Elon Musk, who replied to a blog post suggesting he hire Jensen Huang, calling it an honor.