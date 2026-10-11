Nvidia investigates CEO Jensen Huang over affair as shares fall and British pensions hit

Nvidia has launched an investigation into CEO Jensen Huang over an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, wiping up to £300 billion off its market value and denting millions of British pensions and Isas.

Nvidia has launched an investigation into its chief executive Jensen Huang over an affair with a woman suspected of working with China's intelligence agency. The disclosure sent shares in the world's second most valuable company sharply lower and has wiped hundreds of billions of dollars off its market value.

At one stage on Monday the stock had fallen by as much as £300 billion. Over two trading days the shares have shed about 10 percent of their value, or roughly 450 billion dollars. Huang admitted the affair in a message to employees on Sunday. He wrote that he was unfaithful to his wife, apologising for hurting her and their two children, both of whom also work at Nvidia.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang After Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang

He said there is no excuse for what he did and that he is deeply sorry. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether Huang violated any company rules. The woman at the centre of the allegations is Alice Huang, a Chinese executive linked to Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed, which buys Nvidia products. She is also suspected of working with China's intelligence agency.

Governance Concerns Over Nvidia Leadership

The affair has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers and raised questions about possible conflicts of interest for Nvidia. Governance experts said the episode has exposed how dependent Nvidia is on one person. It exposes how dependent the company is on this one person, said Shiva Rajgopal, a Columbia Business School professor who studies corporate governance. He compared the situation to asking what happens to Tesla and SpaceX valuations if something happens to Elon Musk.

If something happens to Jensen Huang, what happens to Nvidia's valuation, Rajgopal said. Yorkville Ives tech analyst Dan Ives estimated in a research note that Nvidia could lose as much as 30 percent of its valuation if Huang is removed from his role.

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At the end of the day, there is only one Jensen, and Nvidia will dramatically change as a company if he is no longer CEO, with a major negative ripple impact across the tech industry and AI Revolution, Ives said. Nvidia's code of conduct says workers have a responsibility to maintain high ethical standards. It instructs employees to ask whether they could defend an action if it were made public on social media or known to colleagues.

If not, the policy states, do not proceed. Huang's conduct is definitely a violation, said Jay Aldebert, chief growth officer at International Services, a consulting firm that advises small and midsize businesses on governance. How he handled it based on their code of conduct is where you are going to see continued issues, Aldebert said. Still, governance experts said Huang may be given more leeway than other employees because of his importance to Nvidia.

This is an outlier. I do not remember a case like this, Rajgopal said. This company is so important to the U.S. in terms of AI, especially with China and other powers. So even if there is a violation of the code of conduct, if I were the chair of the board, I would not dismiss him.

The board faces difficult choices as investigations ramp up. The Nvidia board is between a rock and a hard spot. They have almost no good options. Jensen is Nvidia, said David Yoffie, a professor at Harvard Business School.

And if he has done something wrong and he needs to be removed, and they have no successors, that is a terrible outcome. Rajgopal said board members should demonstrate their independence by hiring a law firm to help with the investigation and should immediately develop a succession plan for Huang. A common issue for Nvidia and other big tech companies led by their founders is that they are often run like a family affair, he added.

These are effectively run like family private companies, but they are mega-cap public companies where most of the capital comes from the public, Rajgopal said. There is a duty above and beyond. Huang has said he has more than 60 direct reports in a corporate structure that keeps him at the centre of decision-making at Nvidia.

Potential Successors for Jensen Huang

If Huang resigns or is removed, speculation about possible replacements has turned to Nvidia co-founder Chris Malachowsky, a senior technology executive at the company, and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress. Nvidia employs more than 40,000 people worldwide, and there are lots of other great leaders within the company, said Bob O'Donnell, president, founder and chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research.

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I think it is important that the company starts to let some of these other folks come out as spokespeople so people feel trust, they feel good about Nvidia and their future, even without Jensen, O'Donnell said, although he added that he does not think Huang will leave his post. The turmoil has spread far beyond Nvidia shareholders. As the second biggest company in the world, Nvidia accounts for around 5 percent of the value of developed global stock markets.

Millions of British savers hold a stake through global funds, US or technology funds, or workplace pensions. The pensions and Isas of millions of British savers have been dented this week by the revelation that a middle-aged man thousands of miles away had an affair. If you hold a global fund, a US or technology one, or are simply paying into a workplace pension, you will have a chunk of your savings in Nvidia.

The share price fall is the latest dent for the stock, which had already been knocked in recent days by the rollercoaster ride technology stocks have been on since last week's US midterm election results. Against such a turbulent backdrop, the Government's proposals last week to take responsibility for investing savings at retirement out of savers' hands look remarkably appealing.

Government Pension Proposals

Under the so-called guided retirement proposals, savers would be given the option of taking a stable income for the rest of their lives without having to become investment experts overnight. The pensions minister, Torsten Bell, said savers would be given the option of taking a stable income for the rest of their lives without having to become investment experts overnight.

We would no longer have to think about stock market volatility, second guess how long we might live for, or risk running out of money. For some people, these proposals may offer a neat solution, although for those who want a guaranteed income for life such an option is already available in the form of an annuity. But those who sign up would lose the flexibility and freedom to manage their retirement savings as they choose.

They would not be able to take a chunk when they need it, or take a little less another year when they do not. There will be little scope for changing your mind. Ten years ago savers were handed pension freedoms to do with their pots as they choose. It would be disempowering to give that away again.

Learning about money, saving and investing must start in schools and talking about it should continue throughout a lifetime. With a bit of confidence, even hair-raising times for financial markets need not be daunting. If you are some years off retirement, you can take the likes of Nvidia and tech stock tumbles in your stride.

Hopefully over the long term they will look like a blip, and you can rest safe in the knowledge that you will be buying at cheaper prices.