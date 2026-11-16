The stock was last trading down 1.2% at $160.96 a share after shedding hundreds of billions of dollars in market value last week.

Nvidia fell Monday for the third straight day as investors panicked over the fallout from CEO Jensen Huang’s dramatic ouster – even as President Trump reportedly prepared to designate the chipmaker a “national champion.

” The chipmaker is slated to be among more than two dozen companies labeled AI “national champions” by the Trump administration sometime within the next week, which gives them special export approvals in an attempt to boost overseas business, according to the Wall Street Journal.in market value last week. It has slipped below the $4 trillion mark, making Apple the world’s most valuable company with a $5.2 trillion market cap.

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers the keynote address at an AI conference in San Jose, Calif. , on March 18, 2025. Huang resigned on Thursday as CEO, president and a member of the chipmaker’s board after he admitted to an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. News reports soon surfaced that he had at least two other affairs with executives at his company.

Many, however, have been calling for Huang to return to the legendary chipmaker he founded 33 years ago and grew into an industry giant – arguing the company won’t maintain its dealmaking prowess without him. that has garnered more than 170,000 signatures calling for him to be brought back, despite the national security concerns around his affair with Alice Huang, a suspected Communist spy of no relation. Huang has already agreed to testify before three House committees on China, foreign affairs and intelligence before the Thanksgiving break, and Democratic leaders – now holding powerful majorities – are also expected to haul the disgraced CEO before Congress.

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The Commerce Department on Monday announced that it is cracking down on a trade loophole that allowed Chinese firms to access American AI chips and computing power. Bessent had blamed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s team for the Chinese spy mess. He said the Treasury, State Department, Defense Department and US Trade Representative had been pushing for the government to blacklist Megaspeed – where Alice Huang worked – “for months. ” In a letter on Sunday, Sen.

Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, also blamed Lutnick and urged the Commerce secretary to reinforce export controls and stop the sale of AI chips to China. The national champion program is a sign that Trump is still pushing ahead with efforts to boost AI companies and data-center construction, hopeful the industry will lead to blowout American profits.

Companies with the “national champion” designation can receive expedited export approvals, government support for work overseas and federal financing, according to the Commerce Department’s website. The program was announced a year ago, but specific champions have not been named. Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic are expected to be included in the new program, which is an effort to help American companies succeed over Chinese rivals in foreign business deals, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

Trump reportedly called Huang last week, before the Nvidia CEO stepped down, and urged him to keep fighting for his job, according to the New York Times. The president has also publicly defended Huang. During an interview last Thursday, Trump told Stephen A. Smith that Huang is “going through hell” and “feels most badly his wife and family. ” Trump also told reporters that Huang is an “honorable guy” and said “he probably has an excuse for it.

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” Trump’s stake in Nvidia was between $13 million and $62 million as of the end of August, according to a Washington Post review of his financial disclosures. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers the keynote address at an AI conference in San Jose, Calif. , on March 18, 2025.