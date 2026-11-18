Nvidia’s Q3 2027 revenue has more than doubled, with income from data centers up 110 percent from last year, to $107.6 billion.

Nvidia’s Q3 revenue has more than doubled, with income from data centers up 110 percent from last year, to $107.6 billion. Nvidia’s Q3 revenue has more than doubled, with income from data centers up 110 percent from last year, to $107.6 billion. is a senior reporter covering technology, gaming, and more.

He joined The Verge in 2019 after nearly two years at Techmeme.. On the earnings call accompanying the release, board chair Harvey Jones kicked things off by saying the board “does not intend to reinstate Huang as CEO,” and that “we will not be addressing or taking questions on today’s call regarding the circumstances of Jensen’s resignation and the ongoing investigation,” before Kress started with her comments on the results.

Also read Nvidia Board Has Not Discussed Bringing Back Jensen Huang, Person Familiar Says

, Nvidia is now on the list of companies that have pulled in over $100 billion in a single quarter, with revenues of $115.8 billion, up 103 percent from the same period last year and higher than its expectation of $108 billion. This quarter’s figures include data center revenues of $107.6 billion, which were up 110 percent, and edge computing (which includes the consumer gaming PC business and devices like the“Our momentum is real.

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NVIDIA is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people,” said Colette Kress, interim CEO and executive vice president and chief financial officer of NVIDIA.

“Vera Rubin is off to an explosive start, our roadmap is on track and our ambition has never been greater. ”Nvidia says it does not intend to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the GoogleJeff Bezos says he was ‘heavily involved’ in picking the new James BondiFixit’s Apple HomeView teardown reveals a device that will be difficult to repair