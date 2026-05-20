Nvidia's Latest Quarterly Results

Nvidia, a key player in the artificial intelligence (AI) and tech boom, is scheduled to announce its latest quarterly results later today. Analysts are expecting a substantial sales haul and a boost in profits.

All eyes are on Nvidia as it prepares to unveil its latest quarterly results later today. Nvidia has become the defining stock of the artificial intelligence (AI) and tech boom, with investors pouring capital into firms viewed as central to the next phase of computing infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Nvidia became the world’s most valuable business as investors piled into firms supplying the computing infrastructure behind AI models. Businesses such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft continue to spend tens of billions expanding their global data centre capacity. In its previous quarterly results, Nvidia reported $68.1billion in quarterly sales, more than 90 per cent of which came from its data centre arm.

Gross margins rose to 75 per cent, with full-year margins coming in at 71.1 per cent. Today, Wall Street is expecting an even bigger sales haul, around $78.8billion, up around 80 per cent, with profits doubling to $42.5billion. Big business: Jensen Huang is the chief executive of Nvidia Key words: * Nvidia * Latest quarterly results * Sales haul * Profits * Jensen Huang * Italics grammar





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Nvidia Latest Quarterly Results Sales Haul Profits Jensen Huang

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