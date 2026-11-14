Nvidia’s Jensen Huang shamelessly flaunted Chinese ‘spy’ mistress in front of daughter

On Nov. 12, Huang’s 33-year reign over Nvidia came to an abrupt end. when the company announced his resignation as CEO, president and board member. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was a…

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had no qualms about canoodling with his lover as daughter Madison looked on, according to resurfaced reports in the wake of his stunning ouster from the tech giant he founded.

The jaw-dropping scene unfolded during Huang’s visit to Taiwan in May 2025, when the very married chip tycoon joined lover and alleged CCP spy Alice Huang — a former senior executive at Singapore-based MegaSpeed International — for a dinner party at the exclusive eatery Sanliu Shifu, according toDuring the lively meal, the pair made no attempt to hide their affections, sitting with their arms draped around each other’s waists.

Also read Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's scandal with suspected Chinese spy

They kept up a steady stream of conversation and laughter with Jensen’s daughter Madison and her hubby-to-be Nico Caprez at the same table, according to Chinese media outlet NetEase.suspect of working for Beijing — even leaned in to give Huang some kisses on the cheek while Madison grabbed a phone from Caprez and snapped off a couple shots of the adorable pair, reported the Taiwan press. Whether Madison knew the true nature of her father’s relationship with Alice, 49, is unknown.

The 35-year-old newlywed and culinary school graduate works as Senior Director of Product Marketing, helping manufacturers build and test robotics, at Nvidia. Hubby Caprez, a former Alpine ski racer for Switzerland, is also a Nvidian, acting as vice president of global AI infrastructure growth at the company, reported the Economic Times. Huang, 63, has been wed to wife Lori, 64, since 1985, after they met at Oregon State University in the early ’80s.

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Along with Madison, they are parents to Spencer, 36, who also holds a position at chip giant Nvidia. The couple split their time between pricey properties in California and Hawaii. US intelligence officials reportedly believe the 49-year-old businesswoman was recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security, with allegations that she was positioned tobefore admitting to an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy and pressured to resign, according to Taiwanese outlet NetEase.

The group kept Huang’s wholesome, devoted family man reputation intact — until it all blew up in their faces. Nov. 8.

“My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry. ” The same day, Nvidia announced that it would investigate whether he was “the target of a foreign intelligence effort,” said aOn Nov. 12, Huang’s 33-year reign over Nvidia came to a screeching halt when the company announced his resignation as CEO, president and board member.

Alice Huang and the Nvidia CEO let the good times roll, until their affair caused them both a whole lot of trouble. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor. Huang — who’s estimated to be worth a staggering $143 billion — has also agreed to cooperate with congressional lawmakers seeking answers about his relationship with Alice and the national security threats surrounding their affair.

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Obtained by NY PostAlice Huang and the Nvidia CEO let the good times roll, until their affair caused them both a whole lot of trouble.