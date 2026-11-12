Nvidia’s Jensen Huang regime change a warning to companies and investors everywhere, business expert cautions

Concentration of U.S. economic power in a handful of foundational tech companies led by outsized personalities creates deep structural vulnerability, business futurist Doug Stephens warns.

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"What we have right now is a US economy that, for all intents and purposes, is resting on the fortunes of a handful of companies, most of which are being run right now by individuals who have been identified as people who may have flawed characters, may have severely impaired judgment at times and whose behavior lends itself to a level of unpredictability and instability," Doug Stephens, a business futurist and CEO of the Retail Prophet consultancy firm, told Fox News Digital. Stephens broadly panned the leeway investors and company boards of executives give to high-powered CEOs who are insulated in their capacity to perform their duties and often structure their subordinate network to make themselves indispensable.

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who has ties to President Donald Trump, has become the latest billionaire tied to Republicans to come under scrutiny, like Elon Musk.

"We have somehow equated eccentricity with genius," he argued, adding, "We used to look for people with, you know, good judgment, stable characters. People who quietly went about running their businesses in a responsible way. We're now out there looking for these genius rock stars, many of whom prove to be unstable.

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" Stephens posited that while the sexy, rock star CEO might light up portfolios in the short term, they won’t provide the stability needed for long-term success. "Is the rock star CEO who jettisoned the company to success … is it worth putting up with their eccentricities, character flaws or moral turpitude? " he asked rhetorically. "My answer would be, ‘Is this a company that you want to be around in fifty years?

’ If it's a company you want to have a great result from next quarter, you may get away with that, but if it's a company that wants to sustain over the next fifty years and be still delivering reliable responsible returns to shareholders, I would argue these are the wrong men for the job," he added. Huang was, for over a decade, able to deliver moderate returns for Nvidia, which he founded in 1993 as a manufacturer of graphics processing units , then a niche product meant to help boost visual graphics in computer games.

But leading up to the advent of the AI boom, AI developers discovered that Nvidia’s GPUs, built specifically to process a wide range of data at once, were the perfect processors to train AI models on, given that the models needed to receive vast inputs of widely ranging types of data at once. ’s stock price exploded, jumping from near $30 at the end of 2021 to well over $200 by this year.

The per-share price peaked at $243.37 in September. integral, piece of hardware for AI development, under Huang, Nvidia also positioned itself as the locus in the burgeoning economy, Stephens explained. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference in Tokyo on July 16, 2026. Huang promoted an industry letter urging U.S. policymakers to preserve open-weight AI models.

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"There's this circular financing going on where Nvidia is basically taking revenues from companies like OpenAI and pumping some of that money right back into OpenAI to sort of keep this liquidity chain going. If Nvidia were to suffer a real body blow at this point, it could break that daisy chain of financing and literally bring this whole economic house of cards to its knees," Stephens, author of the recent book, "The Future of Competitive Advantage," explained.

"And, I mean there's enough speculation right now around the whole bubble bursting these kinds of things are basically just taking that economic balloon and putting it into an electrical storm," he added. Nvidia has taken multi-billion dollar stakes in OpenAI, its competitor Anthropic, Elon Musk’s xAI, and numerous other AI developers, as well as stakes in cloud computing and physical AI infrastructure companies such as CoreWeave and Crusoe.

Following Thursday's news that Huang would be resigning as CEO, Nvidia's stock crashed to below $166, and has lost nearly a quarter of its value in the past month. Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi Arabia's communications minister, from left, Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., and Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., during the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center in WashingtonJensen Huang, however, is not alone in his status as outlier executive, Stephens argued, citing Tesla CEO Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as additional potential cautionary tales.

"These guys may be, you know, smart enough to come up with great ideas, smart enough to propel the business forward for a time, but they're also causing undue risk to those same businesses. When you have situations where you have these outsized personalities that are at the head of the firm, they don't leave a lot of oxygen or nutrition for the rest of the organization to develop a bench," he added.