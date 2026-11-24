Nvidia shares dropped 8% on Tuesday after a 31.5% jump when Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO. Analysts warn political and legal risks could prove more enduring than business concerns.

Nvidia shares fell 8 per cent on Tuesday, reversing a 31.5 per cent jump on Monday when the company dramatically reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive.

The stock is still down 35 per cent from its peak last month and 17 per cent since Huang admitted cheating on his wife before resigning two weeks ago. The latest slide dragged down other tech companies, with the Nasdaq 100 about 2 per cent lower in New York. Anthropic faced a fresh bout of selling, with shares falling more than 11 per cent to below $78.

Also read Nvidia shares jump 31.5% as Jensen Huang returns as CEO after spy scandal resignation

That is lower than the $83 they listed at in last week's record-breaking initial public offering. The Claude AI chatbot developer had soared nearly 40 per cent to $115 in the minutes after the float on Thursday. The turmoil came as investors continue to fret over AI funding, profitability and resistance to data centre development. These issues dogged the market before the Nvidia scandal and the Anthropic IPO.

Jensen Huang Return Sparks Market Gains

The FTSE 100 edged higher, but the turmoil on Wall Street is a blow to British savers with money tied up in the US stock market through pensions, Isas and other investments. Huang, 63, was handed his job back on Monday after pressure from investors and the White House, including an intervention from President Donald Trump.

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His return came less than two weeks after he resigned as CEO following a string of affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. Employees chanted his name at Nvidia headquarters in California, and the stock surged on relief that the AI chipmaker had its leader back. The campaign for Huang's return began soon after he resigned on Nov 12.

A petition circulated in Silicon Valley with employees and celebrity leaders, including SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, arguing for a comeback. Musk wrote on X that without Huang, at least some critical deals would be lost because many were handshake agreements. Huang wrote on social media that he would be honored to answer the calls and return as CEO while acknowledging he had made serious mistakes.

Help also came from Trump, who measures success in part by investor returns and disliked the market collapse. Nvidia stock was down a third since Nov 9, and fears mounted that an AI bubble was popping. By Friday, the broader S&P 500 had fallen more than 10 per cent from its recent high. The board decided to do what we wanted them to do, Trump said on CNBC on Monday of his lobbying efforts over the weekend.

I believe my intervention was very important. Huang was considered an extraordinary dealmaker, which is why Silicon Valley luminaries pushed for his return. He ran Nvidia like a small business, with an astounding 60 people reporting directly to him and employing three family members. He boasted of his personal style, saying of TSMC, the giant Taiwanese company making Nvidia chips, We don't have a contract, and that's pretty great.

Nvidia Reliance on Circular Financing

Analyst Sonnenfeld said his lack of contracts for hundreds of millions of dollars of business is unparalleled and there's no reason for it, adding that dozens of direct reports was absurd and made sure nobody had the big picture. Huang also became essential to the AI economy by propping up customers and suppliers through circular financing. Many AI companies buying Nvidia chips, including the newly public Anthropic, don't make a profit and burn cash quickly.

Nvidia helped them buy chips by striking deals to buy computing capacity and other services from them. Nvidia itself warned in a recent report it may have no use for all the capacity we are committed to purchase. XTB analyst Kathleen Brooks said Huang is key to keeping this financial ecosystem running, suggesting more of the same on circular financing and rapid AI infrastructure build out, and the market loves it.

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Few precedents exist for CEO comebacks involving sex scandals and national security issues. Trump said, We have to protect our geniuses. We don't have enough of them. Nvidia's board said it received input from senior levels of the United States government and is confident Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C.J. Muse wrote that all is right in the world again and it is a very happy day. But fears of an AI bubble remain, and investigations are looming. Sen.

Congress Questions Export Control Compliance

Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat who called Huang's restoration reckless, said the banking committee she will head next year will dig into whether Nvidia complied with export controls. She said the Trump administration needs to explain to Congress what input was given and by which senior officials. One focus is Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who is in charge of export controls, is a Huang booster, and whose former company Cantor helps finance Nvidia customers.

Huang will face questions from Congress next week as members of Trump's Republican party and Democrats voice concerns over his comeback. Republican Tom Cotton, chairman of the intelligence committee, sounded the alarm over the smuggling of chips into China, adding, It's not resolved because Jensen Huang has his job back. Fellow Republican Michael Baumgartner raised the prospect of Huang swapping his famous black leather jacket for orange prison pants and an orange jacket.

Analysts warned that questions over whether Huang was targeted by Chinese intelligence, Nvidia's accounts and possible breaches of rules surrounding the export of advanced AI chips to the People's Republic still posed risks for investors. Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo, said: The immediate business risks for Nvidia may have diminished, but the political and legal risks could prove more enduring.

Governance Risks Loom Despite Reinstatement

The circumstances surrounding Jensen's reinstatement raise uncomfortable questions about board independence, political interference in corporate governance and the rule of law. James St Aubin, chief investment officer at Ocean Park Asset Management in California, said, We very well may see more selling pressure after this relief rally runs its course. Jensen's return doesn't answer the big questions investors were grappling with. Duncan Ferris, an analyst at Freetrade, said, Jensen's return is not a full-stop at the end of the story.

It answers the question of who will head Nvidia, but there is still plenty of scope for the share price to swing as more details emerge. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: Once the party poppers have been put away, and the chants of Jensen, Jensen have faded within the walls of Nvidia's HQ, investors may be mindful of a hangover as they start to weigh some of the potential political and governance implications of Huang's return to the hot seat.