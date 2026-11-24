Nvidia brought back Jensen Huang as chief executive after a petition, investor pressure and lobbying by President Donald Trump, sending shares up by a third amid ongoing probes into his affair and circular financing deals.

Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive after an astonishing and rapid comeback that followed a petition, a crumbling stock market and direct lobbying by US President Donald Trump.

The decision put a floor under the bear market in tech and AI stocks, with Nvidia shares bouncing by one third and dragging other tech stocks up with it. Huang resigned on Nov. 12, but the campaign for his return began almost immediately. A petition circulated in Silicon Valley with employees and celebrity leaders, including SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, arguing for a comeback.

Also read Trump Claims Credit For Jensen Huang Nvidia Return Amid Stock Surge

Huang wrote on social media early last week that he would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO, while acknowledging he had made serious mistakes. The company initially refused the offer.

Then came help from a US president who measures his success in no small part by investor returns. Nvidia stock was collapsing, down a third since Nov. 9, and fears mounted that an AI bubble was popping. By Friday, the broader S&P 500 had fallen more than 10 percent from its recent high, the definition of a market correction.

Trump said on CNBC on Monday of his lobbying efforts over the weekend that the board decided to do what we wanted them to do, and that he believed his intervention was very important. On Monday, the S&P 500 jumped 4.7 percent, enough to recover over half its loss from last week, one of the worst since the 2008 financial crisis. When asked if the falling market influenced his thinking, Trump told CNBC, probably so.

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Huang Seen As Indispensable Despite Scandal Baggage

Huang is widely seen as indispensable, not only to Nvidia but to the entire AI industry, at a moment when it is a major engine of the economy. Trump even suggested Huang's return should be celebrated by the people of the United States and indeed the World. But Huang carries baggage. He likely violated the company's code of conduct.

He acknowledged having an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, Alice Huang of Singapore-based Megaspeed, no relation. Probes show China was allegedly able to get access to Nvidia's smartest chips via a network of companies related to Megaspeed. The open investigations should have been a bar to Huang's reinstatement by a weak board which vacillated throughout this grim scandal.

Nvidia's board said it received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk. One reason Silicon Valley luminaries pushed for Huang's return was that he was considered an extraordinary dealmaker.

Musk wrote on X that Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia, but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract, and that without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals will be lost. Huang ran the company like a small business, including having an astounding 60 people report directly to him and employing three family members.

He boasted of his personal, idiosyncratic style, saying of TSMC, the giant Taiwanese company making Nvidia chips, that they do not have a contract, and that is pretty great. Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, the leadership expert at the Yale School of Management, has a different opinion. He said Huang's lack of contracts for hundreds of millions of dollars of business is unparalleled in history and there is no reason for it, adding that the dozens of direct reports was absurd too.

It made sure that nobody had the big picture perspective. Another aspect of Huang's tenure also explains why so many wanted to see him return. He became essential to the AI economy by propping up customers and suppliers. Many AI companies buying Nvidia chips, including the newly public Anthropic, do not make a profit and have been burning through cash quickly in operating their businesses.

Circular Financing Poses Dangers For Nvidia Investors

Enter Nvidia and its vast resources. It helped them buy its chips by striking deals to buy computing capacity and other services from them in turn. Such arrangements are called circular financing, and they pose big dangers for investors, a fact admitted by Nvidia itself in a recent report in which it warned it may have no use for all the capacity we are committed to purchase.

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XTB analyst Kathleen Brooks says Huang is considered key to keeping this financial ecosystem running. She wrote in a report that his return suggests more of the same when it comes to circular financing and the rapid AI infrastructure build out, adding that the market loves it. It is not unprecedented for ousted CEOs to return, but this time is different.

The corporate landscape is littered with booted CEOs making triumphant returns, including Steve Jobs at Apple and, closer to today's news, Sam Altman coming back to run OpenAI. When it comes to scandals involving sex, not to mention national security, the record shows few precedents for CEO comebacks. In 2019, McDonald's CEO was booted over an affair and also had to give up more than 100 million dollars in stock compensation.

Millions were stripped from the pay package of BP's top executive after he resigned a few years later over an affair. And the head of the railroad giant Norfolk Southern lost his job in 2024 following an affair, too. Trump told CNBC that we have to protect our geniuses, and that we do not have enough of them. The speed of Huang's restoration is both astonishing and troubling.

Nvidia Governance Weaknesses Exposed Amid Market Floor

It comes with the dubious support of Trump and helped to put a floor under the bear market in tech and AI stocks. That should provide a smidgeon of comfort to AI investors but does nothing to heal the governance and debt sickness hovering over the sector. Peel away the brilliance of Huang's transformation of Nvidia from a gaming-chip company into an AI powerhouse, and governance and potential accounting weaknesses are exposed.

Nvidia's shoddy structure should give pause to shareholders placing faith in tech and AI masterminds. A leading adviser to hedge funds said yesterday that many of these entrepreneurs, including seven newly minted billionaires at Anthropic, are not executives in whom shareholders can have confidence.

Anthropic Control Breach Signals Peak AI Investment

Anthropic founder and chief executive Dario Amodei constructed his group as a public benefit corporation but that has not stopped him and fellow founders from ensuring they remain in control of more than 50 percent of the stock and from breaching self-imposed guardrails. The combination of Huang's disgrace and Anthropic's accelerated arrival on the public markets are a signal that we are at peak AI and data centre investment.

Levels of debt, circular fundraising and a lack of transparency are at the core of the over-valuations. The mid-term elections exposed the sector to vulnerability of data centres to citizen pushback. Fee-hungry investment banks arranging exotic finance and bringing multi-billion firms to market with inadequate governance have learnt nothing from Enron, the top-of-the-market AOL-Time Warner merger or the great financial crisis. Cantor Fitzgerald financial analyst C.J.

Muse wrote in a report after Huang's return that all is right in the world again and a very happy day. Maybe, but fears of an AI bubble are still rife, and investigations into Huang, his board and Trump administration officials continue.