Nvidia board weighs ousting CEO Jensen Huang amid spy and affair allegations

Nvidia's board is preparing to remove CEO Jensen Huang as it investigates his affair with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset and a separate relationship with a vice president who reports to him. The Justice Department is also investigating chip export violations linked to the alleged spy.

Nvidia's board is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang, sources say, as scrutiny intensifies over his personal relationships. The board met to decide the AI chief's future after allegations surfaced that Huang had an extramarital affair with a woman U.S. intelligence agencies believe was a Chinese asset.

A separate report emerged alleging Huang had another affair with a Nvidia vice president who reports to him. The Wall Street Journal first reported the board's move. Nvidia shares fell more than 8% in after-hours trading Wednesday following the report, extending a multi-day sell-off. Nvidia designs the powerful semiconductors that fuel many of the world's leading AI firms, making its technology highly sensitive and subject to export controls limiting sales to China.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Investigation Into Whether CEO Jensen Huang Was a Foreign Intelligence Target

Nvidia CEO Alleged Foreign Affairs And Megaspeed Ties

The New York Times reported last week on allegations that Huang had a close relationship with Alice Huang, who previously led a Singapore-based firm called Megaspeed that bought billions of dollars worth of Nvidia chips and hardware. U.S. intelligence agencies have believed for months that Alice Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang, was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security. The Justice Department is also investigating Megaspeed over potential violations of U.S. export restrictions on advanced AI chips.

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In a message to Nvidia employees over the weekend, Jensen Huang wrote that he was unfaithful to my wife and apologized for hurting her and their children. He did not name the woman involved. The Nvidia board said it is investigating allegations that the CEO has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The board said it had no reason to believe the company's secrets or national security were compromised.

Nvidia spokesperson John Rizzo said, We trust that if we were the target of a genuine threat, the U.S. government would have notified us. Some analysts have questioned whether the saga resulted in China gaining access to Nvidia chips, though Megaspeed has denied any involvement in illegal chip transfers. China has denied all allegations. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters on Monday that the so-called Chinese spy narrative is entirely baseless and constitutes slander and smear.

House Democrats Accuse Trump Of Ignoring China Spy Warning

The controversy has drawn political attention. House Democrats on a committee accused President Donald Trump of dismissing a warning about Huang's ties to a suspected Chinese spy while his administration continued approving advanced chip sales to China. In a post on X, committee Democrats alleged Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Trump about Huang's relationship, but Trump brushed it off.

The lawmakers wrote that instead of blocking sales of Nvidia's advanced chips to China, Rubio and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick have continued to approve licenses for H200 chips to China. The criticism adds to mounting scrutiny over the administration's handling of Nvidia chip exports and the allegations surrounding Huang. On Monday, Trump called Jensen Huang a very high-quality person.

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During a White House briefing, Trump said the FBI is looking into it in terms of something else, and I think that he'll be in good shape. The president said he spoke to Jensen Huang to see how he was doing, and the executive said he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy.

Nvidia H200 Chip Sales Deal And Administration Response

Earlier, the administration had agreed to sell advanced H200 computer chips to approved customers in China late last year, with the federal government taking a 25% cut of chip sales. The deal did not include Nvidia's more advanced Blackwell or Rubin systems. Nvidia has not commented on the alleged relationship with Kimberly Powell, the company's vice president of health care who reports to Huang.

Fox Business reached out to Nvidia for comment on both the alleged relationship and the report that the company is preparing to remove Huang.