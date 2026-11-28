Nvidia's reported deal for Inception Labs suggests it thinks they can scale. Here's what the math, the silicon, and the research actually say.

Diffusion language models write a whole block of text at once instead of word by word. Nvidia's reported deal for Inception Labs suggests it thinks they can scale.

Here's what the math, the silicon, and the research actually say. , a small Bay Area startup, for more than $500 million plus performance-based earnouts. Neither company has commented, and no filings have appeared, so treat it as reported, not confirmed. The timing is suggestive, though.

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A week earlier, customers reported an email from Inception saying its hosted Mercury API would remain available only throughInception is not a typical AI startup. Its founders are three professors with deep roots in diffusion and generative-model research: Stefano Ermon , whose lab helped pioneer score-based diffusion, Aditya Grover , and Volodymyr Kuleshov . Its product,: it writes one token at a time, left to right.