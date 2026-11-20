Despite the adoption of the new 12VHPWR connector, reports cite damaged cables on Nvidia's latest graphics cards, highlighting ongoing hardware safety concerns for high-end users.

Reports indicate that the melting cable problem associated with Nvidia's high-performance graphics cards has not been fully resolved. Even though the company introduced a new connector design to replace the previous flawed components, users are citing damaged cables on the company's latest graphics cards.

Technical Failure Analysis and Connector Design

The core issue stems from the high power demands of modern GPUs, which require a stable and secure connection to prevent overheating and physical damage. The original 12VHPWR interface faced criticism for its tight tolerances and susceptibility to improper seating, which could lead to arcing and melting. Nvidia attempted to address these vulnerabilities by releasing a revised version of the cable and connector interface. However, recent evidence suggests that the new design may still be prone to issues under certain conditions or due to user installation errors.

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Consumer Impact and Hardware Safety

Users owning the RTX 4090 and other high-tier cards are now facing potential hardware failure risks. The physical degradation of the cable insulation poses a safety hazard and can render expensive computer hardware inoperable. This situation has caused concern among enthusiasts and professionals who rely on the stability of their systems for demanding tasks such as gaming, rendering, and machine learning. The persistence of these issues undermines confidence in the durability of the latest hardware releases.

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Industry Response and Future Implications

The tech community is closely monitoring these developments to determine if Nvidia will issue further design changes or consumer advisories. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges inherent in pushing power delivery limits in consumer electronics. Until a permanent solution is verified and widely accepted, users are advised to exercise caution when installing and maintaining their GPU power connections.