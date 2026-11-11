Nvidia board reportedly preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang amid spy scandal

Nvidia's board is reportedly preparing to remove CEO Jensen Huang following revelations of an extramarital affair with an executive suspected of spying for China. The board could meet as soon as Wednesday to determine his future.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers his keynote on the company's GTC event in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Directors could meet as soon as Wednesday to determine Huang's future, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Jensen Huang Faces Board Scrutiny Over Leadership

A departure would end more than three decades of leadership by Huang, who has run Nvidia since its founding in 1993 and helped transform a maker of computer graphics chips into a central player in the artificial intelligence boom. The revelations follow scrutiny of Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, an executive associated with Singapore-based Megaspeed whom U.S. intelligence officials suspect of spying for China, according to previous Times reporting.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Investigation Into Whether CEO Jensen Huang Was a Foreign Intelligence Target

Megaspeed has faced investigation over suspicions that it helped route advanced Nvidia chips to China despite U.S. export restrictions. Huang had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care, who reported to him. The Times cited five people who had worked at the company. Nvidia and Powell did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, nor to a request for comment from the Bay Area News Group.

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Jensen Huang apologized for infidelity and pledged to cooperate with an independent investigation. His letter did not identify his partner.

"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did," Huang wrote. Nvidia's board announced its investigation the same day, saying independent directors and outside lawyers would examine reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

Independent Investigation Into Foreign Intelligence Operation

At the time, directors expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team and said they had no reason to believe national security or Nvidia's secrets had been compromised. On Tuesday, the independent directors said they had retained former acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim and the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct the investigation.

In a separate report Wednesday by technology trade publication CRN, an Nvidia spokesperson said: "Jensen is committed to continuing to lead Nvidia as CEO without interruption.

" A shareholder sued Huang in federal court Monday, alleging that misleading statements about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang and Nvidia's dealings with Megaspeed inflated the company's share price before subsequent revelations caused investors losses. He is seeking class action status. The leadership crisis comes as Nvidia's business has expanded rapidly. The company reported $96.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 26, more than double its revenue a year earlier.

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National Security Concerns Prompt Calls For Resignation

Its data center business accounted for $89 billion of that total. The possible honeytrap targeting tech CEOs reflects a long-term threat to US national security, a former NSA analyst said. Kudlow called on Nvidia's Jensen Huang to step down amid the China spy scandal. An advocacy group chair said, "He is compromised," and argued that the Nvidia CEO should resign.

An AI safety group warned that Republicans are losing voters over data center projects. Nvidia CEO admits to affair with alleged Chinese spy. Nvidia's board reportedly preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang. Attorney Dan Schneider joined Fox & Friends First to analyze the potential fallout, the future of the tech giant and more.

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