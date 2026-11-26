Nvidia has told manufacturing partners Dell and Supermicro to stop shipping servers with its chips to four Southeast Asian countries after new US export license rules took effect. The halt is part of efforts to close routes Chinese firms use to obtain advanced AI chips.

Nvidia has told its manufacturing partners to stop shipping servers containing its chips to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The order affects partners such as Dell and Supermicro, which package Nvidia chips into servers. Those partners told buyers in the four countries that Nvidia would not allow their orders to be shipped. The move follows new US export curbs that took effect last week. The rules require export licenses for shipments of advanced chips to several Southeast Asian countries.

Also read Top Nvidia chips are still being sold in China, despite U.S. ban

Washington is trying to shut down routes that Chinese firms are believed to use to obtain advanced AI chips. It was unclear whether the halt would be temporary. Nvidia and its partners are working through compliance requirements under the new US export controls, the newspaper said, citing three people familiar with the matter. In recent years, Chinese AI labs turned to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia to gain access to Nvidia's most powerful chips.

They used a gap in US export controls by renting access through cloud compute providers that bought servers with Nvidia GPUs inside. In recent weeks, the US Commerce Department moved to close that loophole.

Advertisement

Advertisement

US Targets Megaspeed And Cloud Loopholes

First, it introduced a rule aimed at stopping that exact practice. Second, it targeted Megaspeed, the company at the center of the Nvidia scandal. Companies, including Nvidia, now need a US license to ship goods covered by US export rules to Megaspeed. Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner that rents computing power at its data centers, has come under scrutiny for possible illegal diversion of advanced AI chips to China.

Under the new US rule, data centers that were already providing large amounts of computing power to companies based in China or other covered locations have 90 days from November 19 to get a license if they want to keep doing so. There is this new rule but no guidance on execution, one cloud executive told the outlet. No one knows how to apply for this license while the 90-day clock is ticking.

It is causing sheer chaos in the region. Demand from Chinese tech companies led to a data center construction boom in Southeast Asia. Nvidia booked 104 billion dollars in revenue through its Singapore subsidiary in 2025, representing a 72 percent increase from the year before. The new rules aimed at keeping the most-advanced AI chips from China took effect after Jensen Huang resigned as CEO two weeks ago.

Jensen Huang Resignation And Reinstatement

He was reinstated by Nvidia's board on Monday. Huang had faced reports that he had engaged in multiple extramarital affairs, including one involving Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive that some US officials have scrutinized. A separate report said Alice Huang-linked firms listed 270 million dollars in AI servers in China. The scrutiny of Megaspeed and its links to Nvidia has added to pressure on the chipmaker as it navigates the tighter export controls.

The halt in shipments to the four Southeast Asian countries marks one of the most direct actions by Nvidia to comply with the new US licensing requirements. It remains unclear how long the suspension will last or whether any exemptions will be granted for existing orders. Industry executives in the region said the lack of clear guidance has created uncertainty for data center operators and cloud providers.

Many are unsure whether they qualify for licenses or how to apply before the 90-day deadline. The US Commerce Department has not publicly detailed how it will process license applications for the Southeast Asian routes. The new rule is part of a broader effort by Washington to prevent advanced AI chips from reaching China through third countries. Nvidia has not commented publicly on the reported shipment halt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dell and Supermicro did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Financial Times reported that the partners informed buyers of the suspension in recent days. Chinese AI labs have relied on overseas cloud providers to access Nvidia's top-end GPUs despite US restrictions. The practice involved renting compute capacity in Southeast Asia rather than buying the chips directly.

The new US rule covers data centers that provide large amounts of computing power to Chinese companies or others in covered locations. Those facilities must obtain licenses within 90 days of November 19 to continue serving such clients. Nvidia's Singapore subsidiary revenue of 104 billion dollars in 2025 reflects the importance of the region to the company. The 72 percent increase from the prior year shows how quickly demand grew before the new restrictions took effect.

Compliance Chaos Amidst Tightening Rules

The resignation and reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO added a leadership shakeup during the export control changes. The board brought him back on Monday after he stepped down two weeks ago amid the affair reports. One cloud executive described the situation as chaotic because companies cannot determine how to apply for the required license. The 90-day clock is already running, leaving little time for compliance.

It is not yet known whether the shipment halt will affect all orders or only new ones. The FT reported that Nvidia's partners were told the chipmaker would not allow the orders to be shipped. The four affected countries are Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. They had become key conduits for Chinese firms seeking advanced AI chips through cloud rentals.

The US Commerce Department's first rule aimed at the cloud rental practice, and the second targeted Megaspeed directly. Nvidia and other companies now need a US license to ship covered goods to Megaspeed. Megaspeed has been under investigation for possible illegal diversion of advanced AI chips to China. Its ties to Alice Huang, a former executive, have drawn attention from US officials.

The report about Alice Huang-linked firms listing 270 million dollars in AI servers in China added to the scrutiny. That figure highlights the scale of the server business connected to the companies under review. Nvidia's decision to halt shipments to the four countries is part of its effort to comply with the new US export controls. The company is working with partners to understand the licensing requirements.

The temporary nature of the halt, if confirmed, would depend on how quickly Nvidia and its partners can meet compliance demands. No timeline has been given for when shipments might resume.