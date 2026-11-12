Nvidia Removes Jensen Huang as CEO, Names Colette Kress Interim Chief

Nvidia's board removed Jensen Huang as chief executive amid a national security scandal and affair allegation, naming CFO Colette Kress interim CEO.

Nvidia's board of directors removed Jensen Huang as chief executive on Thursday, just three days after giving him a vote of confidence. The decision followed an hours-long board meeting on Wednesday at the roughly $4 trillion chipmaker, which Huang founded in 1993.

The removal came less than a month after a national security scandal and an affair allegation began tearing through the company. Nvidia said its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, will serve as interim chief executive while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Investigation Into Whether CEO Jensen Huang Was a Foreign Intelligence Target

Nvidia Names Colette Kress Interim CEO

Colette Kress has agreed to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia while continuing as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. She will hold both roles until a permanent successor has been named.

The Nvidia board is initiating a search for a permanent chief executive and will consider internal and external candidates. Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 and has led the company's finance organization. Before joining Nvidia, she spent nearly 25 years in finance roles at technology companies including Cisco and Microsoft.

Scandal Centers on Alice Huang and Megaspeed

The scandal centers on a reported close relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and executive at Megaspeed. The media began reporting on the relationship on October 29, and Megaspeed is the largest buyer of Nvidia chips in Southeast Asia.

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U.S. intelligence suspects Alice Huang of spying for Beijing. Investigators who reviewed classified intelligence findings concluded that she dined with the Nvidia leader while secretly funneling information to the Chinese government, according to sources briefed on the findings.

Photos from June 2024 show the two drinking whiskey together with other figures in the AI industry. The following May, they attended a business dinner with other AI suppliers at a restaurant in Taipei. The sources said Alice Huang had reportedly boasted about her access to the American market.

This spring, Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the drafting of a classified memo warning senior Trump administration officials about Jensen Huang's ties to her. The FBI is now investigating the relationship, though President Trump has said he believes investigators will find nothing criminal.

Jensen Huang Faces Claims About Kimberly Powell

The Times reported that Jensen Huang and Nvidia Vice President of Health Care Kimberly Powell behaved 'lovey-dovey' at a San Jose hotel during the company's annual developer conference in March. Powell reports directly to Huang.

Powell joined Nvidia in 2008 to help bring its graphics-processing technology into medical imaging equipment. She rose to senior director in 2016 and was named vice president of health care by late 2017.

According to the report, a bystander who filmed the encounter was later sequestered by Huang's security team and offered a nondisclosure agreement. The Times said it had not viewed the recording. Nvidia's code of conduct warns employees against conflicts of interest involving personal relationships.

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When a Times reporter contacted Jensen Huang about Powell on Wednesday, he answered only, 'I don't think you should be talking to me directly,' before hanging up.

Huang Apologizes to Wife and Nvidia Staff

Jensen Huang admitted to his wife of 41 years, Lori Huang, that he had been unfaithful on Sunday, the same day the Nvidia board offered him its vote of confidence. He told her there was no excuse for what he did.

Huang later emailed Nvidia staffers to apologize. In the email, he wrote that he was unfaithful to his wife, that his actions hurt her and their children, and that there is no excuse for what he did. He said he is deeply sorry.

He wrote that his family had given him love and support and deserved his honesty and loyalty. He said he takes full responsibility for the hurt he caused and accepts the criticism that comes with it. He closed by telling his wife and family that he loves them and hopes he can earn back their trust over time.

Nvidia Shares Fall 10 Percent Before Market Open

Shares of Nvidia fell 10 percent in pre-market trading following the board's decision to remove Jensen Huang as chief executive. The scrutiny landed awkwardly for Huang, who had been pushing the Trump administration to loosen restrictions on Nvidia's chip sales to China.

The board also appointed Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever Chair of the Board. Jones has been an entrepreneur, technology executive, and active venture investor for over 30 years, including serving as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Synopsys.