Nvidia released its first quarterly earnings report since Jensen Huang resigned as CEO last week following reports about his extramarital affairs.

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Nvidia on Tuesday released its first quarterly earnings report in a key test for the AI trade following the resignation of co-founder and CEO Analysts estimated that Nvidia's earnings per share would be $2.48, with revenue of $109.1 billion for the quarter, according to data compiled by LSEG. Nvidia's revenue increased 20% on a quarterly basis and 103% year over year, while earnings per share rose 10% from the prior quarter and 108% from a year ago.

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The company's net income for the quarter was $65.3 billion, which represents a quarterly increase of 9% and a rise of 105% year over year. A pedestrian walks in front of a Nvidia sign outside the company's headquarters on Nov. 12, 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif. Interim CEO Colette Kress, who has served as Nvidia's CFO for 13 years, will speak during the company's post-earnings conference call to address the results and the company's strategy.