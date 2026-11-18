Nvidia’s board shut down hopes of a Jensen Huang comeback as the chipmaker smashed Wall Street expectations with record revenue and a bullish $130B forecast.

Nvidia beat Wall Street’s revenue expectations by 5.6% and issued a stronger-than-expected sales forecast, while its board resisted growing calls for Jensen Huang’s reinstatement. Nvidia’s board confirmed Tuesday it “does not intend to reinstate” company founder and former CEO Jensen Huang, as the chipmaker reported record quarterly revenue of $115.8 billion, above Wall Street expectations.

Chairman Harvey Jones told investors at the start of Nvidia’s earnings call that the board had unanimously accepted Huang’s resignation. Chief financial officer Colette Kress, who is serving as interim CEO, added later that it was “business as usual” at Nvidia after his departure.on X he would be “honored” to return as CEO, should the board decide his return is in the best interest of shareholders. The decision pours cold water on a growing campaign to reinstate Huang as CEO.

Also read Nvidia Board Rejects Jensen Huang CEO Reinstatement Amid Spy Investigation

US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk had both backed his return, while the Wall Street Journal on Mondayrecord quarterly revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103% from a year earlier and 5.6% ahead of the $109.3 billion analysts had expected,Data center revenue more than doubled to $107.6 billion, accounting for about 93% of Nvidia’s sales. Nvidia forecast $130 billion in revenue for the current quarter, above Wall Street’s $125.3 billion estimate and 12% higher than its third-quarter revenue.

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“This is huge for investors. It shows AI spending is being driven by companies and governments who see the tech as essential, and they’re likely to keep spending big. ” “The AI build-out looks set to run for years, and the gains are likely to spread far beyond the one chipmaker everyone’s watching,” Green added. Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only.

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