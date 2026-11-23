Nvidia's board unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as president, CEO and board director after he resigned over extramarital affairs, including with a suspected Chinese spy. President Trump celebrated the move and said the government sees no national security risk.

Nvidia's board of directors has unanimously voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as president, CEO and board director, effective immediately. The decision followed discussions with Huang that satisfied the board regarding his candor and ability to lead the company.

Trump Encourages Nvidia Rehire

The board announced the move on Monday morning after, it said, it received input from senior levels of the United States government. President Donald Trump had publicly encouraged the company to bring Huang back. Trump celebrated Huang's return in a lengthy Truth Social post, calling the move correct and proper. He described Huang as a great patriot and national treasure and said he hoped Nvidia would rehire him because it would be the best thing for the USA.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates CEO Jensen Huang After Board Reversal

The president claimed the federal government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to Nvidia poses any risk to national security. He also said Attorney General Todd Blanche has confirmed that the U.S. government does not possess evidence that Huang has engaged in any unlawful conduct. Trump did encourage Nvidia to keep investigating how Megaspeed sent Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China in violation of U.S. export laws. Megaspeed is a Singapore-based client of Nvidia.

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Huang had quit the AI firm on Nov. 12 following revelations of extramarital affairs with at least two Nvidia employees as well as Alice Huang, no relation, the head of Megaspeed and a suspected Chinese spy. Earlier reports said he resigned following a company investigation into allegations that he had engaged in affairs with a woman suspected of being a Chinese intelligence source, as well as additional extramarital relationships with two Nvidia employees.

Board Chair Backs Jensen Leadership

Harvey C. Jones, chair of the board, said the Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA. He said his reinstatement is in the best interests of stockholders, employees, partners and customers. Jones added that the board has every confidence in Jensen and looks forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. He also said the board is grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO.

Huang said he is honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. He said he takes this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. Huang thanked the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process.

He said he is especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as chair, and to Colette Kress and the executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. He also said he is deeply thankful to employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, he said he is grateful for the love and support of his family, adding that he cannot wait to get back to work.

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Trump and Huang have become good friends, sources close to the president have told The Post. Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday night that he hoped Jensen Huang would return to his former position. Huang had resigned earlier this month after the company investigation. The board's unanimous vote restores him to all three roles: president, CEO and board director.

This story was written with information provided by Nvidia newsroom, Fox News Digital and The New York Post. This story was reported from Orlando.