Nvidia's board reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after White House intervention, adding $1 trillion to market cap despite ongoing internal investigation into conduct allegations.

Nvidia's board of directors has officially reinstated founder Jensen Huang as chief executive officer and chairman, reversing a decision made just days earlier that had removed him from both positions. The dramatic corporate maneuver follows unprecedented intervention from the highest levels of the U.S. government, with the White House confirming that President Trump was directly involved in convincing the board to welcome Huang back to the helm.

Government Pressure and Market Surge

The White House swiftly claimed credit for the reversal, with a spokesperson telling Forbes that President Trump was totally involved and describing the reinstatement as a great decision. President Trump himself stated on CNBC that he convinced the board and made the deal, emphasizing the strategic importance of keeping Huang at the company. Nvidia cited receiving input from the highest levels of the U.S. government and concluded that Huang's return posed no national security risk, a stance that immediately resonated with investors. The market reaction was immediate and violent, with Nvidia's share price jumping forty percent and adding roughly one trillion dollars to the company's market capitalization in a single trading session.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Reinstated After Personal Scandal and Board Review

Governance Experts Criticize Board Failure

Corporate governance experts have widely criticized the board's handling of the situation as a case study in board failure and a significant lapse in corporate accountability. Dorothy Lund of Columbia Law School described the episode bluntly as a weak board that showed a lack of independence and failed to hold a firm stance for long. Jo-El Pozner of Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business labeled the situation bad news for corporate governance, noting that the reversal undermines the essential perception of board independence from management influence. These experts point out that the board allowed a CEO under internal investigation to influence the very investigation conducted into his conduct, creating a conflict of interest that standard governance protocols typically forbid.

Origins of the Crisis and Leadership Vacuum

The controversy began earlier this month when Huang acknowledged an extramarital relationship with a woman U.S. intelligence officials alleged was a Chinese spy. Reports subsequently emerged of two additional alleged affairs, including one with a direct report to Huang, prompting the initial ouster. Unlike founders at Google, Meta, or Snap, Huang did not hold supervoting shares that would have shielded him from removal, leaving the board with the final authority. Board chairman Harvey Jones initially stated that a return for Huang was not under consideration, yet the board reversed this position within a week. The board also revealed that it lacked a succession plan and had no prepared successor, leaving the company reactive rather than strategic during the leadership vacuum.

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Ongoing Investigation and Compliance Changes

The reinstatement leaves a critical operational risk unresolved, as the internal investigation into Huang's conduct remains ongoing. The probe is being conducted by outside law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, a detail that governance experts warn could compromise the independence of the findings. Huang now leads the company while this investigation proceeds, a situation that Lund and other experts argue creates lasting governance uncertainty. To address these concerns, Nvidia announced it will hire a compliance director who will report to a new board committee, aiming to restore some measure of oversight and accountability moving forward.

Shareholder Value and Strategic Calculus

Despite the governance criticisms, Harvard Law professor Jesse Fried argues that the board's ultimate responsibility is to shareholders, who clearly validated the decision through their trading activity. Fried suggests the board likely weighed the potential cost of congressional investigations under a Democratic-controlled Congress against the loss of one to two trillion dollars in shareholder value. This calculus is not unique to Nvidia, as founder-led tech companies often enjoy premium valuations because investors bet heavily on the founder's vision. Protecting shareholder value and aligning with the Trump administration's stated desire to protect key technology geniuses appear to have been the primary drivers behind the board's rapid reversal of its earlier stance.