Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO after a board review confirmed no national security risks. The decision follows months of investigation into export control compliance.

Nvidia officially announced the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive officer, president, and a director of the board on Monday. This decisive move comes just days after President Donald Trump publicly called for his return to the helm of the semiconductor giant. The board of directors voted unanimously to restore Huang effective immediately, ending a period of significant uncertainty for the technology company.

Nvidia Board Votes to Restore Leadership

The company stated that its directors met with Huang several times prior to making their decision. These meetings were conducted to assess his candor and his ability to lead the organization through its current challenges. The board expressed confidence in his leadership capabilities and determined that his reinstatement serves the best interests of stockholders, employees, partners, and customers. Harvey C. Jones, who will remain board chair, emphasized that the board believes Huang is the right person to guide the company forward.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates CEO Jensen Huang After Board Reversal

Export Controls and Compliance Investigation

Huang had previously resigned from his post following reports that U.S. authorities had obtained intelligence suggesting he was having an affair with Alice Huang. Alice Huang is a businesswoman who has been alleged to have been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security. U.S. authorities have been actively investigating whether her former company, Megaspeed, diverted advanced chips in violation of U.S. export controls.

The U.S. Commerce Department began examining Nvidia's sales to Megaspeed last year as part of this broader inquiry. In a statement accompanying the announcement, Nvidia disclosed that its committee of independent directors would complete its internal investigation with the help of outside counsel. Huang has pledged to fully cooperate with these ongoing efforts to ensure transparency and adherence to regulatory standards.

Advertisement

President Trump Welcomes Leadership Return

President Donald Trump immediately welcomed the news that Huang had returned to his position. In a Truth Social post on Monday morning, Trump stated that the Nvidia Board of Directors had made the correct and proper decision. He argued that the country needs Huang's leadership to ensure the success and prosperity of not only the company but also the American economy at large. He further claimed that the United States Government has no reason to believe that Huang's return poses any risk to National Security.

Trump's comments followed a news conference on Friday where he suggested that the company would be smart to take Huang back. He described Huang as a brilliant man and a great patriot, stating that it would be the best thing for the company and the USA. The President also mentioned that the Attorney General of the United States had confirmed the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that Huang has engaged in any unlawful conduct. He urged Nvidia to continue its thorough internal investigation to fulfill its patriotic duty.

Structural Changes and Future Oversight

As part of the transition plan, Nvidia announced several structural changes to strengthen its governance framework. A separate committee of independent directors will be established to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. This new oversight mechanism is designed to provide additional checks and balances as the company navigates its renewed relationship with federal regulators.

The company is also actively looking to hire a chief compliance officer who will report directly to the board's nominating and corporate governance committee. This role is critical for ensuring ongoing adherence to complex international trade laws. Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO during Huang's absence, will remain as chief financial officer, providing continuity in the company's financial leadership while Huang resumes his executive duties.

Advertisement

Upon his return, Huang released a statement expressing his honor at leading one of the most consequential technology companies in the world. He described the current period as the beginning of a new industrial revolution. He stated that he takes this responsibility with the greatest humility and a renewed commitment to his role. Nvidia affirmed that it would continue cooperating with government investigators as it moves forward under Huang's leadership.