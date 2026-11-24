Nvidia said Monday that it has restored Jensen Huang as the chipmaker's chief executive, calling him the 'right person' to lead the company.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," Board Chair Harvey C. Jones said in a"In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk," the company added.

Eleven days after his resignation, Huang said in a statement that he is"honored to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution.

Also read Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after resignation amid suspected Chinese spy scandal

" He also thanked the company's board, interim CEO Colette Kress, and Nvidia staffers and shareholders. The decision to restore Huang to his position came as a major surprise. In a company earnings call last week, Jones said the company"does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.

" Huang's affair with a woman believed to have links to China's Ministry of State Security has put a spotlight on Nvidia's business in the People's Republic, with lawmakers questioning whether the company's AI chips were winding up in China in violation of U.S. export rules. Huang last week underlined his eagerness to return to the chip company he co-founded in 1993, saying that if the"board of directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.

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" urging the chipmaker to rehire Huang. President Trump had also suggested that he would support the leader's return to Nvidia.

"I would not mind seeing that," Mr. Trump said last week. "The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO," Mr. Trump said on Truth Social. "The Country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy.

The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security.

"Too big to fail? Dan Ives, a tech analyst with Yorkville Ives, told CBS News that the board"had no choice" but to bring Huang back as CEO, saying that the executive's shock resignation earlier this month was becoming an"economic and global markets issue.

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" Nvidia makes advanced chips and other components that help power AI, which is driving economic growth in the U.S. and until recently had fueled record stock market gains. Gil Luria, lead tech analyst at investment adviser D.A. Davidson, attributed Nividia board's U-turn to White House pressure to reinstate Huang.

"Because there is so much concern about the health of the overall economy and ability for the U.S. to continue to grow the AI investment cycle, which was accentuated by stock market declines last week, the White House wanted to put him back in his seat to move the economy forward," Luria told CBS News. Nvidia's stock soared more than 30% on news of Huang's reinstatement.

The news also buoyed other stocks, with the Nasdaq Composite IndexOther Wall Street analysts who follow Nvidia expressed surprise at the company's sudden turnaround, but said the executive's return bolsters the company and the broader AI sector.

"Jensen was a singular CEO who built Nvidia into an AI juggernaut and maintained an extremely flat corporate structure, making him difficult to replace," Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge told investors in a report. Under Huang, Nvidia has emerged as a pillar in the growing AI industry, not only through its technology prowess but also for its role in financing the purchase of advanced chips and striking other deals to stoke demand for its products.