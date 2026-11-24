Nvidia's board voted unanimously to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO following pressure from President Trump. Hours later, the Commerce Department blacklisted Megaspeed, a Singapore-based firm linked to Alice Huang, who allegedly had an affair with Jensen Huang.

Nvidia's board of directors unanimously voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as Chief Executive Officer, ending a brief interim period that had sparked volatility across global technology markets. The decision restores the company's founder to the helm immediately, with Board Chair Harvey Jones declaring that Huang remains the right person to lead the enterprise through a new industrial revolution.

Market reactions were swift and substantial following the announcement. The tech-heavy Nasdaq market rose 6.7 percent, driving other major indexes higher and effectively ending a dismal week for investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,500 points, signaling strong confidence in the leadership stability and the company's strategic direction moving forward.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates CEO Jensen Huang After Board Review

The reinstatement comes after President Donald Trump publicly urged the board to act, asserting that the United States government has no reason to believe Huang poses a national security risk. Trump stated that the Attorney General confirmed the government does not possess evidence of unlawful conduct by the CEO, though he declined to comment on specific intelligence details regarding a Chinese tech executive.

In a related development, the Commerce Department blacklisted Megaspeed from trading with the US, along with its affiliates, hours after the CEO announcement. The Singapore-based artificial intelligence infrastructure and cloud computing company is now prohibited from buying US-made semiconductors. The final rule determined these entities were acting contrary to US national security or foreign policy interests.

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The affiliates targeted in the blacklisting include Malaysia-based MSFusion and PT Megaspeed International, Singapore-based Apex Enterprise Solutions and Swiftdata, and Thailand-based Megaspeed Co Ltd. Commerce officials initiated a probe of Megaspeed in 2024 for potential export control violations, eventually interviewing Megaspeed CEO Alice Huang in June 2025.

Huang was initially ousted on November 12 after news surfaced that he had been having a relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese tech executive believed by the US government to be a Chinese spy. The board also cited at least one other extramarital affair with an executive at Nvidia as grounds for the temporary removal. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously blamed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for delays in the blacklisting action.

The Department of Justice continues to investigate whether Megaspeed broke federal export control laws by trading Nvidia chips to China. However, a preliminary probe found that Jensen Huang had not engaged in any wrongdoing regarding the export violations, despite the personal relationships involved. The board stated they were satisfied with Huang's candor and ability to lead based on input from senior US government levels.

President Trump emphasized his support for the reinstatement, writing on Truth Social that the board made the correct and proper decision. He noted that Huang apologized for his indiscretions and predicted the CEO would restart at an almost higher level. Trump also mentioned he was represented at the board meeting to convey his strong sentiments regarding the leadership change.

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Huang thanked the board for its confidence and expressed gratitude for the support of employees, shareholders, and partners. He stated he takes the responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. The CEO also acknowledged the outstanding service of interim Chief Executive Officer Colette Kress, who continues as Chief Financial Officer.

The board formed an independent committee to investigate recent reporting that Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. This committee retained independent counsel and will proceed to conclusion with Huang's full cooperation. The board also established a National Security and Export Control Committee to oversee trade compliance risks.

Additionally, Nvidia is commencing a search to fill a new position for Chief Compliance Officer. This role will oversee compliance across the company and report to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. The company confirmed it will continue cooperating with ongoing government investigations and inquiries.

The dramatic reversal echoes similar leadership turbulence seen at other tech giants. OpenAI recently reinstated co-founder Sam Altman after a brief ouster triggered employee threats to resign. Nvidia's board remains confident that the reinstatement poses no national security risk and serves the best interests of all stakeholders.