Nvidia's board unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as president and CEO, effective immediately, less than two weeks after he resigned over affairs with at least three women, including a suspected Chinese spy.

Nvidia's board of directors announced Monday that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the company's president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. The decision came less than a fortnight after Huang resigned from the microchip giant on November 12 amid revelations about his personal conduct.

US Government Input Aids Reinstatement

The board said the reinstatement vote was unanimous and followed a series of discussions and meetings with Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang's candor and ability to lead NVIDIA. Nvidia added that its decision came after input from senior levels of the United States government. Based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk.

Also read Report: Alice Huang Contacted China Spy Agency While Affair With Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

In his own statement, Huang said he was honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. He has served effectively as the unofficial ambassador for the artificial intelligence boom, the companies backing it and the trillions of dollars being spent in the sector.

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The surprise move sent shares of Nvidia surging by 30 percent, which in turn pushed the S and P 500 to open higher by almost 4 percent. The board's decision followed President Donald Trump writing on social media Sunday night: I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.

Scandals Spark Board Search For Leader

Huang's removal from Nvidia came after The New York Times reported that Huang had a close relationship with a woman who U.S. intelligence agencies believed was a Chinese spy. The Financial Times followed that report, saying that Huang had an affair with the woman. Huang was also accused of affairs with two other Nvidia staffers, with lurid claims about him and his nepo-daughter Madison Huang's bullying emerging in the aftermath.

In a memo to Nvidia's workforce on Nov. 8, Huang said: I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

The New York Times also reported Huang had an extramarital relationship with a senior leader at Nvidia who reported directly to him. After Huang's removal, the board of the company initiated a search for a new leader, reportedly seeking out Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas.

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Arm CEO Rejects Nvidia Leadership Bid

However, Haas earlier Monday announced that he was remaining at Arm, with a contract extension through 2033. Nvidia also set up a new national security and export control oversight panel in light of the revelations about Huang. Huang had received an outpouring of support from prominent Silicon Valley tech leaders and investors, many of whom clamored for his return.

Brad Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter Capital Management, which has a significant stake in Nvidia, co-authored with Atreides Management managing partner Gavin Baker that Nvidia's board should keep all options on the table, including potentially asking Huang to return.