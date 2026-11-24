Nvidia brings back CEO Jensen Huang following White House intervention, causing a massive stock rally despite ongoing national security probes and political controversy.

Donald Trump has publicly claimed credit for securing the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as the chief executive of Nvidia, a move that occurred less than two weeks after the tech leader was ousted amid a personal scandal. Despite an active investigation by the chipmaker into whether the sixty-three-year-old executive was targeted by foreign spies, the company capitulated to pressure from the White House to allow Mr. Huang to resume his duties as president and CEO.

Immediate Market Impact and Stock Surge

The announcement triggered a dramatic rally in Nvidia shares, which closed at one hundred sixty-five dollars and five cents on Monday, reflecting a thirty-one point five percent increase. This surge added nearly one trillion dollars to the company's market value, prompting one financial analyst to describe Mr. Huang as potentially the most valuable individual on the planet. The immediate financial reaction underscores the critical importance of his leadership to the stability and growth of the artificial intelligence hardware giant.

Also read Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after ouster over affairs

Political Intervention and Controversial Imagery

Mr. Trump boasted about his role in the reversal during a live telephone interview with the business news network CNBC, stating that his intervention was very important and that he convinced the board to make the deal. In a bizarre social media post, the President shared an altered image depicting Mr. Huang holding a bra with the company logo, superimposed onto a photograph taken moments after Mr. Trump survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania where a bullet grazed his ear. This imagery has drawn sharp criticism from observers who view the interaction as highly inappropriate and unprofessional.

National Security Probe Remains Active

While the company has moved to restore Mr. Huang to his position, it confirmed that a probe into whether he was the target of a foreign intelligence effort will proceed to conclusion. In its official statement, Nvidia noted that it had received input from senior levels of the United States government and was confident that his reinstatement posed no national security risk. However, the ongoing investigation highlights the complex geopolitical tensions surrounding the company's technology and its leadership.

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Financial Conflicts and Political Backlash

Recent financial disclosures reveal that Mr. Trump has traded up to ninety-eight million dollars of the company's shares since returning to the White House in twenty-twenty-five, with his official filing indicating holdings between twelve point five million and fifty-eight million dollars at the end of the year. The White House maintains that independent managers run his portfolio, but this has not silenced critics. US Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego declared the current administration the most corrupt in history and demanded an investigation into any stock positions taken before the reinstatement announcement.

Background of Scandal and Corporate Governance

Mr. Huang had resigned on November twelfth after admitting to cheating on his wife, Lori, and engaging in affairs with other women, including Alice Huang, who was suspected by US intelligence of being an agent of Beijing. Company chairman Harvey Jones stated that the board believes Mr. Huang remains the right person to lead Nvidia and that his return is in the best interests of all stakeholders. Despite the personal controversies, the company's pivot to artificial intelligence has made it a dominant force in the microchip industry, leading some analysts to suggest it has become too big to fail.