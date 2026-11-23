Nvidia brings back CEO Jensen Huang following infidelity allegations and national security probes after President Trump urged the board to restore him to power.

Nvidia has reinstated its chief executive officer, Jensen Huang, to his position following a period of intense scrutiny involving alleged personal misconduct and national security concerns. The decision to restore Huang to leadership roles comes shortly after President Donald Trump intervened with the company's board of directors, urging them to allow the technology mogul to resume his duties. This reversal occurs just days after Huang had abruptly stepped down from his post amid a scandal involving multiple extramarital affairs and accusations that a woman involved in one of these relationships was a suspected foreign spy.

Board Reinstates CEO Following Political Pressure

The Nvidia board officially voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive officer on Monday morning, effectively ending his brief departure from the helm of the artificial intelligence giant. This move was directly precipitated by a telephone conversation President Donald Trump had with board members on the previous Sunday night. The President had publicly stated that he believed the company was making a strategic error by losing its leader over a personal scandal that he viewed as separate from business operations. By intervening directly, Trump applied significant political pressure to ensure that the leadership transition was reversed.

Also read Report: Alice Huang Contacted China Spy Agency While Affair With Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Allegations and Specific Infidelity Details

The controversy that triggered Huang's initial resignation involved admissions of infidelity with at least three women. The primary figure in the scandal is Alice Huang, a former executive at the Singapore-based logistics firm Megaspeed, who is not related to the CEO. US intelligence services had suspected Alice Huang of acting as a spy, alleging she smuggled restricted advanced Nvidia chips into China and attempted to extract sensitive technical intelligence. Reports also surfaced of a second affair with Kimberly Powell, who serves as Nvidia's vice president of health care, as well as a third unnamed employee within the firm. Jensen Huang admitted to these relationships, which led to his immediate resignation on November 12, 2024.

Family Dynamics and Spousal Support Claims

President Donald Trump claimed that the situation was resolved personally within the Huang household, stating that Jensen Huang has worked it out with his wife, Lori Huang. Lori Huang, 64, is the president of a family charitable foundation worth approximately nine billion dollars and has been married to Jensen Huang for 41 years. The couple met in an electrical engineering class at Oregon State University when they were both teenagers. Lori accompanied Jensen to various high-profile events, including a White House dinner in September featuring Chinese President Xi Jinping. President Trump praised Lori as a fantastic woman and suggested her continued support for her husband was a key factor in the board's decision to bring him back.

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National Security and Government Assessments

A central component of the reinstatement involved assurances regarding national security risks posed by the alleged espionage activities. President Trump asserted that the Attorney General of the United States, Todd Blanche, and the Director of National Intelligence, Jay Clayton, had reviewed the investigation into Alice Huang. The President stated that these officials confirmed the federal government did not possess evidence that Jensen Huang had engaged in any unlawful conduct. This clearance was reportedly obtained through private discussions involving Vice President JD Vance, who helped secure the necessary assurances for the Nvidia board. Beijing has consistently denied allegations that Alice Huang was involved in espionage or that the US government's concerns were valid.

Business Impact and Future Operations

The reinstatement of Jensen Huang signals a return to stability for Nvidia, a company of immense importance in the global semiconductor and artificial intelligence markets. Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993, and his children, Madison and Spencer, currently hold key positions within high-priority business units at the company. The resolution of the leadership crisis ensures that executive direction remains continuous for the firm, which faces ongoing challenges related to supply chain sanctions and international competition. While the scandal has generated significant media attention, the swift reintegration of the CEO suggests that both the political establishment and the corporate board view Huang as essential to the company's continued dominance in AI hardware development.