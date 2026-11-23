Trump and AG Blanche intervened

Nvidia’s board reinstated Jensen Huang as its president and CEO on Monday in a surprise move shortly after rejecting his offer to return. It’s the latest twist in the fallout from Huang’s admission of an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” board Chairman Harvey C. Jones said in a statement. President Donald Trump said the federal government had “no reason to believe” Huang’s return posed a national security risk. Trump has a close personal relationship with Huang and called for his reinstatement as recently as Sunday night.

Also read Report: Alice Huang Contacted China Spy Agency While Affair With Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

The president said Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the government “does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct. ”The company has had a whirlwind month after Huang admitted to extramarital affairs, including one with a Chinese businesswoman and suspected spy for the country. Nvidia stock was the center of market volatility in the wake of the admission and its downstream effects in Washington.

Lawmakers and elected officials have called for investigations into Huang’s actions and the company’s compliance with export controls. Nvidia’s board reinstated Jensen Huang as its president and CEO on Monday in a surprise move shortly after rejecting his offer to return. It’s the latest twist in the fallout from Huang’s admission of an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” board Chairman Harvey C. Jones said in a statement. President Donald Trump said the federal government had “no reason to believe” Huang’s return posed a national security risk.

Huang said in a statement that he was “honored” to return to the company, adding that he takes the responsibility “with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. ” He thanked Jones and interim CEO Colette Kress, who will return to her role as chief financial officer, as well as Nvidia’s executive staff for their leadership during the brief period of disorder.

“I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support,” Huang’s statement said. “Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work. ” Trump has a close personal relationship with Huang and called for his reinstatement as recently as Sunday night.

The president said Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the government “does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct. ” Trump called the reinstatement the “correct and proper decision,” writing that the country “needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy. ” He also called for Nvidia to continue its internal investigation.and suspected spy for the country.

Nvidia stock was the center of market volatility in the wake of the admission and its downstream effects in Washington. Lawmakers and elected officials have called for investigations into Huang’s actions and the company’s compliance with export controls. Supporters set up an online petition calling for him to get his job back that drew many signatures from current and former Nvidia staff, investors and other Silicon Valley supporters, including Elon Musk.

Huang posted an online message last week saying he would be “honored” to return if the company asked him. But the board responded then that it did not intend to reinstate him. It’s not the first time a tech industry leader has been fired because of transparency concerns and then quickly rehired after an outpouring of support from staff and investors.

Three years ago, OpenAI co-founder Sam AltmanWe’re nearing the official end of the November general election, and now we’re looking ahead to the next stage — holding our officials accountable. After the 2024 election, readers told us what was important to them, and we followed up with a miniseries checking in on L.A. County's Measure A, California's Prop 36, school repair bonds and the L.A. City Council.

We'll do the same for the 2026 election based on what we hear from community members this time. We’re nearing the official end of the November general election, and now we’re looking ahead to the next stage — holding our officials accountable. We asked you what you wanted us to keep tabs on after the 2024 election, and we shaped a miniseries around your answers earlier this year.

Fill out the quick survey below to let us know what you’re most interested in tracking as this next chapter gets underway. You can alsointerested in keeping track of in the coming term in L.A. and Orange counties? What questions do you have about what’s next for your community once the dust settles?

One hundred years after its foundingAccording to a 2024 study conducted by the tourism research firm SMARInsights and shared with NPR by the New Mexico Tourism Department, international travelers are more likely to travel the entire length of Route 66 than those from within the United States. There isn't much to see in Amboy, Calif. But if you're traveling on Route 66, the dusty stop in the Mojave Desert is a must for its famous 50-foot-tall neon.

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Photographing the sign can wait: Alan Jacob gets out of his rented GMC truck and heads straight for the gift shop. Others in Jacob's tour group driving the length of Route 66 have bought T-shirts, hats and socks along the way. One even got a Route 66 tattoo. For the sinewy, retired plumber from a small town about an hour North of New Zealand's capital, Wellington, it's all about the fridge magnets along the nearly month-long journey.

"I've been buying magnets everywhere I go," Jacob said. "When I get home, I'm going to get an 8-by-4 sheet, powder-coat it white, put the road on it and put all the magnets where I got them from. "According to a 2024 study conducted by the tourism research firm SMARInsights and shared with NPR by the New Mexico Tourism Department, international travelers are more likely to travel the entire length of Route 66 than those from within the United States.

, a popular stop on the highway in San Bernardino, Calif.

"And a good chunk of them are Australians and New Zealanders. " The highway has been popular for decades with Europeans, he added, and, in more recent years, with South American and Asian tourists.has been leading Route 66 trips in the spring and fall for more than a decade. His clientele are mostly tourists from New Zealand and Australia. Murray said he was drawn to Route 66 through his passion for car racing.

The 48-year-old first came to the U.S. as an adult in 2005 for an auto race in Laughlin, Nev. When the event was done, Murray drove down a nearby part of Route 66 for the first time. It made him want to do the whole thing. Sam Murray is the New Zealand-based owner of Gilligans Tours, which has been leading tour groups along Route 66 for over 10 years.

"So in 2011, I bought an old motor home in Pennsylvania, drove down to St. Louis, followed Route 66 back to LA," he said. "And then I realized when I got home, people that I talked to had an interest as well in doing Route 66. ""We've done quite a bit of gravel driving, which is something I didn't expect to do over here," said retired apple grower Pete Volkers.

He opted to ride with Murray rather than drive himself in a rented car. Volkers was looking to venture out on his own for the first time since losing his wife last year to breast cancer, and Route 66 had long been on his bucket list.

He was steeped in mid-20th century American pop culture growing up in New Zealand —"The American diner thing and TV shows like"On this trip, we've been to so many little towns which have all this stuff that we've seen on TV, and all of these iconic neon signs," said Volkers.

"And you just don't get a chance to see that anywhere else in the world. " Volkers said he enjoys wide-open roads sprinkled with opportunities to revel in American kitsch and nostalgia. But Volkers also acknowledges there's a certain bleakness to traveling Route 66 in 2026.

"These little towns that not a lot of people come through. No one stops there," Volkers said.

"They're just zooming on to the next big place. "Even if Route 66 isn't what it once was, many stops along the way look like they are thriving — at least for tourists. Oatman, Ariz. , is among them.

The windswept former gold mining town is packed with people on a Monday afternoon. To Australian insurance broker Peter Johnson, the rickety clapboard storefronts and local population of roaming donkeys bring classic Westerns to mind.

"You should be walking along here with a six gun," Johnson said.on Main Street, Carrie Eagan is packing bottles of ketchup and mayo instead of a Colt revolver. The restaurant manager at the bustling Route 66 landmark, built in 1902, said she's noticed one main difference between foreign visitors and American ones:"The Americans, they know a lot about the history. But the foreigners are very excited," Eagan said.

"They come dressed to impress; ready to go. " Australian insurance broker Peter Johnson enjoyed stopping in Oatman, Ariz. , which features roaming donkeys in a old Western-style town. New Zealand couple Keiron and Wendy Guinness sit at the Oatman Hotel bar, which is covered in dollar bills.

This is certainly true of tour participants Kieron and Wendy Guinness. He's sporting a handlebar mustache and white cowboy hat; she's petite and put together in a scarlet sweater. The New Zealand couple are wowed by the thick wads of greenbacks plastering every inch of ceiling and wall space in the Oatman Hotel.

"This hotel would be worth a fortune! " Wendy said. She's been a fan of the United States ever since she spent a year in California as a high school student.

"I put on 20 pounds that year because especially when you're young, you come and you're like, 'Oh my God, there's so much good food,'" said Guinness, who managed a women's clothing store before retiring. "We ate out all the time. " Kieron Guinness is nuts about American cars, like many in the group. "I've been around hot rodding all my life, mucking around with old V8s, Chevrolets and Fords and Dodges," he said.

The wiry retired bartender said he has a side hustle importing U.S. cars into New Zealand — despite the fact that steering wheels on American cars are on the left-hand side.

"And our country's a right-hand drive country," Guinness said. " sign in Santa Monica for a final group photograph, Sam Murray was relieved about making it to the end of Route 66 with no major mishaps. "It's not easy," Murray said. "Driving a two-lane highway from downtown Chicago to here is a big expectation for anyone — let alone somebody that's from a country where you drive on the other side of the road.

"If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less. Accumulated dirt at the Urban Town House Project in Long Beach, on July 22, 2021. The affordable housing project will be for low-income families.

Housing authorities across the state are scrambling to prevent their clients from ending up homeless as they brace for a new Trump administration rule that could pull federal subsidies from 7,000 California households. The upheaval is expected to hit California, with its large immigrant population, harder than any other state. The Trump administration has framed this as a way to remove subsidies from undocumented immigrants and give them to homeless veterans and disabled or elderly citizens.

The agencies that administer housing vouchers are trying to make emergency plans for their mixed-status families, attempting to move them from federally funded programs into ones that are paid for with city, county, state or philanthropic dollars. But how successful that effort will be will vary greatly county by county, depending on what resources each has available.

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Housing authorities across the state are scrambling to prevent their clients from ending up homeless as they brace for a new Trump administration rule that could pull federal subsidies from 7,000 California households.bar all families with a “mixed” immigration status from federally funded housing. The upheaval is expected to hit California, with its large immigrant population, harder than any other state.

“This is a very big deal,” said Sanford Riggs, director of operations for the Santa Barbara County Housing Authority. “This is a huge change. ” The agencies that administer housing vouchers are trying to make emergency plans for their mixed-status families, attempting to move them from federally funded programs into ones that are paid for with city, county, state or philanthropic dollars.

But how successful that effort will be will vary greatly county by county, depending on what resources each has available. The Trump administration has framed this as a way to remove subsidies from undocumented immigrants and give them to homeless veterans and disabled or elderly citizens.

“President Trump warned that the days of illegal aliens and ineligible noncitizens exploiting government-funded welfare programs would be over,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner said in a But the change could hurt even U.S. citizens who don’t live in mixed-status households. That’s because in some counties, due to a technicality, the vouchers freed up when mixed-status families leave for any reason go away entirely rather than be reissued to other applicants.

Other counties say they’ll be able to serve fewer people overall because mixed-status families pay more in rent and receive a lower subsidy than U.S. citizens. If HUD forces them out and replaces them with citizen households, there will be less funding to go around, and fewer families will get housed. Federal housing funds have always been reserved only for U.S. citizens, or people with an eligible immigration status, such as a green card.

But historically, mixed-status families could receive prorated aid – meaning a family of four with two members who are eligible citizens, and two members who are undocumented immigrants, would be paid the same rate as a family of two. Under the new rule, set to go into effect Dec. 14, those families would receive nothing.

U.S. citizens living with undocumented family members would have to separate from those family members or lose their housing, too.of 2024 data by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found 7,190 mixed-status households receiving federal housing aid in California. The only other state that comes close is Texas, with 4,500. ’s first term in 2019, but rolled it back after a public outcry.

This time, lawsuits attempting to block the rule from taking effect have already started,The Santa Clara County Housing Authority has 157 mixed-status households in its program, including 290 children, who will be affected by the new rule. In many cases, the children are the only members of a family who are eligible for federal aid – so there’s no option for the family to separate in order for eligible members to remain housed, said Angie Garcia-Nguyen, deputy executive director of the county’s housing authority.

The county saw this change coming, and prepared for the cutoff. The community has a contingency plan to help families at risk of being displaced, Garcia-Nguyen said. She wouldn’t disclose how much money has been raised, or where the funds came from, to avoid putting a “target on anyone’s back. ” But, she said, whatever nonfederal aid they can provide is only temporary, meaning those families still need a long-term plan.

“I think families are going to have to make some pretty tough choices,” Garcia-Nguyen said. “Santa Clara County is not the most affordable place to live without a subsidy. Some households will need to make decisions about whether or not they’re going to stay. ” After the rule takes effect, it could be more than a year before people are evicted.

Housing authorities have the option to grant deferrals for up to 18 months. In Santa Clara County, the ripple effect of the new rule could extend beyond even the 157 mixed-status families. HUD also will require some people who were previously exempt to submit documentation that proves their citizenship or immigration status. The housing authority is assisting 12,000 seniors and almost 9,000 children who have not verified their immigration status.

Now, those people will be required to do so or lose their housing subsidies. It’s not clear how many of them will be able to, Garcia-Nguyen said. In Santa Barbara County, Riggs said he’s not aware of any city, county or state funds that can help the 131 mixed-status families who receive federal subsidies through his agency. Many of the vouchers freed up when mixed-status families move out won’t be re-issued to U.S. citizens, or anyone at all, Riggs said.

The cost of housing in Santa Barbara County, for example, is so expensive that HUD provides extra funding, on top of the regular housing vouchers, to cover people’s cost of rent. But there’s a catch. In exchange, once someone gives up a voucher HUD doesn’t let the housing authority re-issue it to someone else.

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles serves 1,709 mixed-status families who would be affected by the new rule. Those families pay more out of pocket and receive smaller subsidies than households where every member has an eligible immigration status. The housing authority said that removing all mixed-status families from the program would force it to cut at least 800 Section 8 housing vouchers in order to cover the increased costs – meaning 800 fewer families would benefit.

Inglewood City Councilmember Gloria Gray’s proposal to audit the city’s multimillion dollar deals with billboard company WOW Media died without a vote on Tuesday afternoon after all four of her colleagues on the City Council refused to support it. Inglewood City Councilmember Gloria Gray’s proposal to audit the city’s multimillion dollar deals with billboard company WOW Media died without a vote on Tuesday afternoon after all four of her colleagues on the City Council refused to support it.of the city’s financial relationship with SoFi Stadium.

She said she fielded questions from multiple residents concerning whether the city is getting everything it’s owed from WOW. Inglewood’s city budget relies on as much as $8 million a year from its billboard deals, city staff estimate. If an audit found WOW owed more than that, the extra money could boost the fund that pays for basic city services from police to parks.

Inglewood City Councilmember Gloria Gray’s proposal to audit the city’s multimillion dollar deals with billboard company WOW Media died without a vote on Tuesday afternoon after all four of her colleagues on the City Council refused to support it.of the city’s financial relationship with SoFi Stadium. She said she fielded questions from multiple residents concerning whether the city is getting everything it’s owed from WOW.

Inglewood’s city budget relies on as much as $8 million a year from its billboard deals, city staff estimate. If an audit found WOW owed more than that, the extra money could boost the fund that pays for basic city services from police to parks. WOW’s billboards have split opinion in Inglewood despite the revenue they bring.

Some locals call them an eyesore, while aGray’s proposal called for an independent reviewer to dig into how much WOW has pulled in over recent years and whether it has paid the city everything it contractually owes. The audit could have cost up to $150,000, according to a report prepared by Gray.

The billboard audit got a flicker of support from Councilmember Eloy Morales in October, but Gray said she couldn’t say why he and others didn’t back the audit on Tuesday. The LA Local has reached out to Morales. The lone comment on Gray’s proposal during Tuesday’s meeting came from Butts, who confirmed with city staff that an audit procedure is built into WOW’s deals with the city. The terms of those deals could limit how deep any auditor could go.

Two WOW contracts reviewed by The LA Local allow the city 30 days after WOW submits its annual revenue report to request an audit. Butts did not respond to an inquiry to determine if the city has ever requested such an audit.that it would provide a needed revenue stream. She told The LA Local on Friday that a 30-day review window is bad policy and that she isn’t giving up on a billboard audit in the future.

Gray’s failed motion is a rarity for a city council that typically votes in lockstep and came against the backdrop of. The council member is challenging Butts for his seat and, with just over a week until county election officials certify results, The election also sucked in Inglewood’s big business interests. Hollywood Park, the development that houses SoFi Stadium, set its financial muscle against Butts’ bid for reelection and.

Butts, for his own part, has received a chunk of his campaign funds from billboard companies and developers. Both candidates have said they aren’t influenced by who supports their campaign. , which would have restricted commercial ads along city roads and sidewalks. Voters appear to be rejecting the measure, as of Tuesday’s ballot count.

Inglewood officials and their stadium counterparts have been brawling since last summer over billboards, stadium taxes and infrastructure payments. earlier this year — siding with the city’s argument that it wasn’t legally valid — and stadium and billboard companies clashed this fall over ballot measure attempts to change city rules around advertising rules and ticket taxes.