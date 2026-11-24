Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang returns to leadership after a spy scandal. President Trump backs the decision, citing national security stability and economic importance for the US.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been officially reinstated to his leadership position following a turbulent period involving allegations of personal misconduct and potential national security risks. The decision by the Nvidia Board of Directors to bring Huang back marks a significant stabilization event for the world's most valuable AI company, ending a chaotic few weeks that saw the firm's market capitalization plummet by over one trillion dollars. President Donald Trump publicly endorsed the move, stating that the United States requires Huang's specific leadership to ensure the prosperity of both the corporation and the broader American economy.

President Trump Backs Nvidia CEO Reinstatement

President Donald Trump revealed the specific content of his recent conversation with Jensen Huang, explaining that he urged the CEO to commit to working hard. In an interview with CNBC, the President recounted telling Huang, 'You got brain, you got everything going. You're going to work hard, and if you work hard, there's nobody can beat you.' The White House confirmed that Trump personally called into the company's board of directors to advocate for Huang's return, emphasizing that the country needs his technical vision to maintain technological supremacy against geopolitical rivals.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang As CEO Amid Stock Surge And Megaspeed Blacklist

Addressing the controversies surrounding Huang, President Trump remarked that the situation was driven by personal indiscretions rather than professional incompetence. He noted that Huang had apologized for his actions, humorously suggesting that 'sex sells' and attributing the intensity of the media coverage to the nature of human scandal. Trump asserted that the United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security, a stance reinforced by confirmation from the Attorney General that no evidence exists of unlawful conduct by the CEO.

Internal Probe Into Alice Huang and Chip Exports

Despite the reinstatement, Nvidia remains deeply entangled in an internal investigation regarding Huang's affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based data firm Megaspeed. The central concern for regulators and the administration involves suspicions that Alice Huang used her position to facilitate the sale of advanced AI chips to her former firm before those same chips were transferred to Chinese AI companies. This potential loophole may have allowed Chinese entities to circumvent strict US export bans, raising serious questions about compliance with federal regulations.

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Nvidia stated in its official announcement that the probe into this 'foreign intelligence effort' will proceed without interruption. The company emphasized that the CEO fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with all inquiries. To address these vulnerabilities, Nvidia has established a new national security and export control committee tasked with identifying possible compliance and security risks within its supply chain and operational practices.

Market Recovery and Congressional Testimony Ahead

The financial markets reacted swiftly to the news of Huang's reinstatement, with Nvidia stock gaining over 25 percent on Monday. This surge followed President Trump's public declaration that the company is not a national security risk, effectively calming investor fears that had driven the trillion-dollar market cap loss. The rapid recovery highlights the critical role Nvidia plays in the global economy and the US technology sector, reaffirming its status as a leader in cutting-edge computational development.

Looking ahead, Jensen Huang is scheduled to testify before Congress on December 1 regarding the details of his affair with the suspected spy. This appearance will be crucial for lawmakers assessing the extent of potential regulatory breaches and the effectiveness of the company's new internal oversight mechanisms. President Trump, who has grown close to Huang during his second term, has previously hosted the CEO at White House state dinners and invited him on diplomatic visits to China and the United Kingdom, underscoring the high-level political interest in Nvidia's stability and success.