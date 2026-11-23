NVIDIA's board has unanimously voted to reinstate co-founder Jensen Huang as president, CEO, and board director, reversing a resignation less than two weeks ago due to personal scandals and national security concerns. The decision follows an independent investigation and input from US government officials who concluded his return poses no security risk.

The board also received input from senior US government officials and concluded that Huang's return posed no national security risk. NVIDIA reinstated Huang while retaining an independent investigation into the reported foreign intelligence effort.

NVIDIA has reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as president, chief executive officer and board director, reversing its decision to accept his resignation less than two weeks ago amid a personal scandal and national security concerns. The company’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to restore Huang to all three positions, effective immediately, a release from the company said.

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The decision follows a series of discussions and meetings between Huang and the board, which said it was satisfied with his candor and ability to lead the company, which he founded in 1993 and led for over 33 years. The board also received input from senior US government officials and concluded that Huang’s return posed no national security risk.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, chairman of NVIDIA’s board. “We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. ” Huang’s resignation followed mounting scrutiny over reported extramarital relationships, including an alleged affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based company Megaspeed.

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US intelligence agencies were reportedly examining whether she had links to Chinese intelligence. A separate report has also linked him to a senior Nvidia executive. US releases 1953 report on dark, elliptical UFO and CIA records in new Pentagon filesWith over a decade-long career in journalism, Neetika Walter has worked with The Economic Times, ANI, and Hindustan Times, covering politics, business, technology, and the clean energy sector.

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