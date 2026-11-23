Nvidia board unanimously votes to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang following a national security review, ending a brief resignation scandal involving alleged foreign ties.

Nvidia Corporation has officially reinstated Jensen Huang as its chief executive officer, ending a turbulent period that began less than two weeks ago with his unexpected resignation. The board of directors voted unanimously to restore Huang to his roles as president, chief executive, and board member, effective immediately. This decision follows extensive consultations with senior United States government officials who concluded that Huang's return poses no risk to national security.

Board Unanimous Vote Reinstates Huang

Nvidia stated in a formal release that its directors were satisfied with Huang's candour and his demonstrated ability to lead the technology giant. The unanimous vote came after a series of meetings where the board reviewed the circumstances surrounding his departure. Harvey Jones, the board chair, emphasized that the directors now believe Huang is the right person to lead the company. Jones noted that reinstating Huang serves the best interests of shareholders, employees, partners, and customers globally.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates CEO Jensen Huang After Board Reversal

Chief financial officer Colette Kress, who had served as the interim chief executive during the crisis, will return to her role as CFO. Harvey Jones, a former chief executive at Synopsys who was appointed Nvidia's first-ever board chair during this controversy, will remain in his position as board chair. The company emphasized that this leadership structure ensures stability while the investigation into the preceding events concludes.

Political Endorsement and Security Review

President Donald Trump publicly urged Nvidia to reinstate Jensen Huang, describing him as one of the truly most brilliant minds in the world. Trump stated that he would love to see Jensen be given a second chance, characterizing Huang as a good man who made some bad decisions. He advised the company to rehire him if they were smart, adding that the US government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security.

Advertisement

The reinstatement follows a national security review triggered by reports that Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. Megaspeed is a company that bought billions of dollars worth of Nvidia chips. United States intelligence services reportedly concluded that Alice Huang passed information to Beijing, although China has denied these allegations. The US government's clearance was a pivotal factor in the board's decision to bring Huang back.

Timeline of Resignation and Allegations

Huang, who is 63 years old, stepped down on November 12 following the emergence of the scandal. His resignation shocked the market and industry observers, as he is the co-founder of Nvidia. The board had initially accepted his resignation with board chair Harvey Jones stating on an earnings call last week that they did not intend to reinstate him as CEO. The rapid reversal indicates a significant shift in the board's assessment of the risks involved.

Harvey Jones clarified that while the resignation was accepted, the subsequent investigation revealed different perspectives on the threat level. The board's unanimous acceptance of the resignation and their subsequent reversal highlights the dynamic nature of the inquiry. Directors were able to review new information and evidence that alleviated their initial concerns about national security implications.

Ongoing Investigation and Corporate Governance

Nvidia announced that a committee of independent directors, established earlier this month, will continue its probe to determine if Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The company confirmed that this committee will see the investigation through to the end. This ensures that all aspects of the alleged security breach are thoroughly examined, regardless of Huang's return to the executive suite.

Advertisement

Huang has committed to cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation and supports the committee's work. He expressed gratitude to the board, staff, shareholders, and his family for their support during this difficult time. Huang stated that he takes this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. He added that he cannot wait to get back to work, signaling his eagerness to resume his duties as chief executive.

Impact on Shareholders and Global Operations

The reinstatement resolves immediate uncertainty for Nvidia's global operations and its vast network of partners. By clearing the leadership vacancy, the company can maintain its strategic direction in artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing. The decision also impacts the stock market, which had reacted to the instability during the brief period of Huang's absence.

Employees and partners can now proceed with long-term planning under the known leadership of the co-founder. The board's decision to prioritize stability and leadership continuity over the initial resignation suggests a calculated risk assessment. With the national security threat deemed negligible, Nvidia can focus on its core mission of advancing technology innovation without the distraction of executive turmoil.