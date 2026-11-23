Nvidia's board has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, president and board member, reversing its earlier acceptance of his resignation over extramarital affairs and Chinese intelligence concerns. The decision drew sharp criticism from Democratic and Republican lawmakers, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren calling it reckless and Rep. Don Bacon saying Huang was compromised by a Chinese spy.

Nvidia's board has reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, president and a member of the board, the company announced Monday. The move reverses the board's earlier acceptance of Huang's resignation nearly two weeks ago.

Huang had resigned following reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a woman US officials feared could be working with Chinese intelligence and another with a direct subordinate. Nvidia's stock surged on the news, with pre-market trading Monday showing a 29% jump. The board said it received input from senior levels of the United States government and is confident that Huang poses no national security risk.

Also read Nvidia board unanimously reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO

Trump Praises Reinstatement of Nvidia CEO

The decision followed a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang's candor and ability to lead NVIDIA, the board said in a post on the company's investor relations site. President Donald Trump praised the decision in a Truth Social post Monday. The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO, Trump said.

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The Country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy. The reversal marks a significant shift. Last week, newly appointed Board Chair Harvey Jones said on Nvidia's earnings call that the board had unanimously accepted Huang's voluntary resignation and did not intend to reinstate him. Democratic Sen.

Senators Criticize Decision to Reinstate Huang

Elizabeth Warren, who is set to chair the Banking Committee starting in January, called the decision to reinstate Huang reckless. She added the board still owes Congress answers about the company's compliance with US export controls. Jensen Huang's return only increases the urgency of passing bipartisan export control bills into law and making sure Nvidia does not lobby to kill that legislation and put our national security at risk, Warren said. Republican Rep.

Don Bacon also criticized the move. Huang was compromised and exploited by a Chinese spy, Bacon said. Nvidia should have moved on without Huang and ignored the administration's inexplicable desire to save Huang. Congress needs to get to the bottom of who approved high-end computer chips sales to China.

Huang to Testify Before House Committees

Huang separately agreed to a closed-door interview with three House committees, slated for Dec. 1. An aide to Republican Sen. Tim Scott said Huang will testify before the US Senate in a public hearing, as lawmakers probe allegations about Huang's ties to a woman. Democratic Rep.

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Debbie Dingell said the Nvidia board made an irresponsible decision to reinstate Jensen Huang before Congress has even heard from him. She added, There are serious national security questions that still need to be answered. The board must explain why it was willing to move ahead without those answers. Republican Sen.

John Cornyn also questioned the board's determination. No national security risk? Based on what? Cornyn said on X. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a potential Democratic presidential candidate, criticized the decision as well.

This is the greed and lack of accountability that the country just rejected, Pritzker said. The company's stock jumped 29% in pre-market trading Monday following the announcement. Nvidia's board originally accepted Huang's resignation nearly two weeks ago following the reports of affairs. This is a developing story and will be updated.