Nvidia reported record third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion and net income of $65.3 billion, but its board said it will not reinstate former CEO Jensen Huang amid a spy scandal and export investigation.

Nvidia reported record third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion and net income of $65.3 billion on Tuesday, beating Wall Street expectations. The company also projected fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, above the $125.5 billion analysts expected.

The results were the first since Jensen Huang resigned as CEO. The board confirmed it does not intend to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO. Board representative Jones said the board acted deliberately and in the best interests of employees and shareholders. Jones said the board will communicate further when appropriate.

Also read Nvidia Board Has Not Discussed Bringing Back Jensen Huang, Person Familiar Says

Huang Resigns Amid Spy Affair Scandal

He said Nvidia would not take questions about the investigation into Huang's conduct or his exit. Huang, 63, was forced to resign last week after reports surfaced that he had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang. Alice Huang is an executive at Megaspeed, a key Nvidia customer that operated AI data centers in Singapore. Megaspeed provided Chinese clients with remote access to Nvidia chips.

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Huang is also alleged to have had affairs with the company's vice president of healthcare, Kimberly Powell, and another unnamed employee. US officials suspect Megaspeed is involved with smuggling Nvidia's best chips to China in violation of export controls. The scandal raised questions over whether the company's advanced chips were being used in China in violation of export controls. The US government is moving to close any loopholes in those rules.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security issued new guidance on Monday. Huang is set to testify before Congress on Dec. 1 about his entanglements with Megaspeed and the potential national security implications. Nvidia employees, investors and prominent tech industry leaders have rallied around Huang since his departure and called for his reinstatement as CEO.

CEO Admits Personal Mistakes in Statement

Huang broke his silence on his exit, admitting in a lengthy statement that he made serious mistakes in my personal life and created problems for the board that I deeply regret. He said if the board decides that his return is in the best interest of shareholders, employees, the company and America, he would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO. But sources said the board would not consider reinstating Huang.

There is just no realistic path for a comeback, one source said. Interim CEO Colette Kress hosted her first earnings call since taking the top job. Kress, who reportedly clashed with Huang at times while serving as Nvidia's chief financial officer, touted strong demand in the company's AI chip pipeline. In a statement, Kress said, Our momentum is real.

Nvidia is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people. Kress also has served as the company's longtime finance chief before assuming the interim CEO role. The financial results represent the first time Nvidia has reported earnings without Huang at the helm of the chip company he cofounded in 1993. Nvidia reported third-quarter data center revenue of $107.6 billion, up 110% from one year ago, marking a record.

The chipmaker's profit topped analyst forecasts and was up 105% from earnings of $31.9 billion in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $115.8 billion from $57 billion a year ago. Wall Street analysts had expected third-quarter revenue of nearly $109 billion, according to financial research firm FactSet. The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, beating Wall Street's projection of $125.5 billion.

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Analysts Praise Results But Warn Of Risks

Adam Crisafulli, a Wall Street analyst with Vital Knowledge, said Nvidia's stronger-than-expected results should boost investor confidence. He said the headline numbers are strong and the FQ4 guide is solid too. Given how depressed sentiment is, this should be enough to spur a rebound, he said in a note to investors. Emarketer analyst Jacob Bourne noted that while Nvidia's earnings came in stronger than expected, the company is far from being out of the woods.

Even a blockbuster earnings beat can't shift the spotlight away from Nvidia's leadership crisis, he said in a note. The situation is still in flux. Dan Ives, partner and analyst at Yorkville Ives & Co, voiced caution about the chipmaker's outlook. He said a clean quarter and guide strengthen the board's hand but do not close the question.

He said the 15% special meeting threshold, activist pressure, and the Commerce Department's position on the export investigation remain the next steps in the saga. He referred to the 15% threshold for a special shareholder meeting to be convened. Nvidia's earnings report is seen as a major bellwether for the overall health of the AI sector. It plays a key role brokering massive AI chip and infrastructure spending deals.

Investors Fear Tech Bubble And Leadership Crisis

Some Wall Street investors worry that the industry is in a bubble waiting to burst. Coming into the third-quarter announcement, Nvidia shares had plunged 24% since the start of the month. The Huang scandal exacerbated existing fears about the tech sector's health. Shares declined six straight weeks through last Friday, Nvidia's longest losing streak since 2012, according to CNBC.

Minutes before the earnings report came out, news surfaced that the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Nvidia about whether the company violated investor disclosure laws.