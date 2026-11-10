Nvidia Pulled Strings to Shut Down a US Government Investigation Into Chip Smuggling

Trump and a number of top administration officials have been implicated in the burgeoning scandal surrounding Nvidia and its CEO.

with a suspected Chinese spy. The news sent markets rocking wildly, with investors worrying he could be forced to step down — a move that could trigger even more volatility.

, he knew about the affair since at least October 2025 — well over a year ago — and decided to do nothing with that information. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg of a burgeoning scandal, as a number of federal agencies have since been implicated in the very literal affair. It’s a hair-raising web of ulterior motives, business dealings, and top Trump administration officials making questionable decisions that reportedly had government workers appalled.

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At the center of the story is the Commerce Department’s investigation into Singaporean data center company Megaspeed, which the US government suspected of smuggling Nvidia chips into China as early as September 2024, months before Trump took office for the second time. Part of the Commerce Department’s investigation was looking into Megaspeed executive Alice Huang — the woman with whom Jensen Huang had an extramarital affair with since at least June 2024, according to theFast forward to August 2025, when Nvidia’s general counsel Tim Teter tried to meet with the Department of Commerce officials after claiming that Trump appointee and under secretary of commerce for industry and security Jeffrey Kessler had given him permission.

It was an interaction that reportedly shocked government officials, who promptly turned down the offer to meet with Teter. Sources told thethat Kessler may have “opened himself to accusations of undue influence and potentially jeopardized his department’s work” on the investigation.

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The ongoing probe was then dumped on the Justice Department, in an apparent effort to protect it — which then instructed the Department of Commerce to stand down, according to theIt’s a staggering series of revelations that leave plenty of glaring questions unanswered. One glaring example: why did Trump decide not to take action after being informed of Huang’s affair with a woman directly tied to a company that was actively being investigated under the suspicion of smuggling Nvidia chips into China?also found that secretary of state Marco Rubio knew about a “highly classified memo” in the spring of this year that warned Trump admin officials of Huang’s affair.

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” he said in a memo to Nvidia employees. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

” Considering how many government officials — including the president himself — were implicated or even directly knew about his affair with an alleged spy for up to over a year, his actions may end up hurting far more people than that. The news also couldn’t come at a worse time for the Trump administration. Democrats, who handily defeated Republicans in last week’s midterm elections, are alreadyMeanwhile, the president is doing a poor job of covering for the disgraced billionaire.

During a press briefing on Monday, he called Huang an “amazing guy,” arguing that the CEO was “suffering greatly” after extensively cheating on his wife. We Are Now Learning in Real Time Whether the Stock Market Cares About an AI Executive Admitting to an Affair With an Alleged Chinese Spy