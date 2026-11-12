Nvidia preparing to replace CEO Jensen Huang as second alleged affair emerges: report

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces a reported push to remove him from the company as allegations of a second extramarital affair emerge, adding to an ongoing board investigation.

Tech stocks are breathing a 'sigh of relief,' Charles Payne saysNvidia scandal adding to investor caution over AIYoung entrepreneurship doubles as Gen Z ditches entry-level jobsSilvia Inc. Chairman and CEO Anthony Pompliano joins ‘The Claman Countdown’ to discuss questions surrounding Nvidia’s board and CEO Jensen Huang’s leadership.is preparing to remove CEO Jensen Huang as the artificial intelligence giant faces questions about his leadership following reports of extramarital relationships, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The report comes as The New York Times reported Wednesday that Huang had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who reports directly to him. NVIDIA STOCK FACES RARE DOWNGRADES AS BOARD INVESTIGATES CEO JENSEN HUANG'S ADMITTED AFFAIRHuang acknowledged falling short of his responsibilities to Nvidia and pledged to cooperate with an independent investigation launched by the The board said it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised but would examine all available information.

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The controversy has also weighed on Nvidia's standing with Wall Street analysts. Baird recently downgraded the chipmaker's stock to neutral, citing uncertainty surrounding Huang's tenure, potential softness in demand and limited visibility into 2027 data center spending. Morgan Stanley removed Nvidia from its Top Pick list while maintaining an overweight rating, and Bank of America Global Research dropped the company from its U.S. 1 List.

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Nvidia lost more than $427 billion in market capitalization during the first two trading sessions after Huang's disclosure and the announcement of the board investigation. Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has led the company since its inception, overseeing its rise into a dominant player in the artificial intelligence industry.