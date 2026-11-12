Nvidia preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang after 2nd affair with subordinate revealed, reports say

A new report said Nvidia's board planned to meet Wednesday to discuss whether to remove CEO Jensen Huang after news broke of an alleged affair with a Chinese spy. All this after a separate report on Wednesday afternoon alleged that Huang had another affair -- this time with a subordinate.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, under pressure over an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, may soon be out as the company's head. All this after a separate report on Wednesday afternoon alleged that Huang had another affair, this time with a subordinate.

These developments are coming as Huang already faces demands from Congress to answer for his behavior with the alleged spy, because of national security concerns.that Nvidia's board is preparing to oust Jensen Huang and that it could happen as soon as Wednesday night. Five Nvidia employees told the New York Times the alleged second affair was with Kimberly Powell, the company's vice president of healthcare.

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The news surrounding Huang and the allegations has created an economic earthquake all week -- with the markets responding -- and Wednesday was no different.5 minutes agoNow, Lawmakers are demanding answers and are threatening to subpoena Huang over the first affair with the Chinese national who's suspected of being a spy. That woman, Alice Huang, is an executive at a Singapore-based company and grew close to the Nvidia CEO over several years. House Republicans consider issuing subpoena to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang