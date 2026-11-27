An investigation reveals that Nvidia's top partners, including RiCloud AI and Aivres, have complex ties to China and facilitate restricted chip exports, raising serious compliance questions.

A CBS News investigation has identified significant vulnerabilities in the enforcement of U.S. export controls, revealing that Nvidia has granted top-tier partner status to companies with deep financial and executive ties to China. This scrutiny centers on RiCloud AI and Aivres, both listed as preferred or elite partners, raising concerns about how advanced computing technology reaches entities serving Chinese state interests.

RiCloud AI, a data center firm incorporated in San Jose, California, achieved Nvidia's preferred partner status within ten weeks of its creation by December 2025. The company's parent, Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings Limited, is headquartered in Shenzhen and listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Yuxing's CEO, Cong Yu, holds a degree from the People's Liberation Army Command College and serves as CEO of the California entity, while chairman Li Qiang previously led a data center firm dropped by Australia's Department of Defense over national security risks.

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RiCloud AI and The Whiskey Connection

RiCloud AI secured a $120 million agreement to lease 300 Nvidia B300 servers to Agencia Comercial Spirits, a Taiwan-based company primarily known for selling whiskey. Agencia, which listed on Nasdaq in 2025 with a net income of only $609,000, committed to AI data center deals worth between $488 million and $598 million after Li Qiang became chairman. The company described this strategic pivot as an opportunity outside its core business, though it declined to comment on the specific nature of these high-value transactions.

Aivres Exports Restricted Blackwell Chips

Aivres, formerly named Inspur and listed as an elite Nvidia compute partner, exported $5.6 billion in advanced technology to Southeast Asia between April 2024 and February 2026. Approximately $3 billion of these exports consisted of computers containing Nvidia Blackwell chips, which are strictly restricted from export to China. Trade analysis indicates these systems were distributed to firms like Megaspeed and Aolani, which provide cloud AI services to Chinese tech giants Alibaba and ByteDance.

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Smuggling Allegations and Third-Party Partners

Separate legal proceedings involve Greg Lui, a California businessman indicted for smuggling export-controlled chips through Malaysia and Singapore. Lui pleaded not guilty to charges that his firm, Topmost Corp., purchased 100 H100 servers worth more than $22 million without required licenses. His company is linked to 2CRSi, another Nvidia elite partner, which received a federal grand jury subpoena regarding a customer it had voluntarily reported to authorities.

Market Impact and Ongoing Compliance Challenges

Nvidia's China sales approached $20 billion last year, highlighting the immense economic pressure on the tech giant to maintain its market position while adhering to strict government regulations. Although U.S. authorities have not accused Nvidia itself of knowledge of these violations, the scale of unauthorized exports through its partner network suggests significant oversight gaps. The Pentagon's recent blacklisting of Alibaba over military chip usage further complicates the legal landscape for companies facilitating these technology transfers.